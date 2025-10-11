US Administration Dismisses Dozens Of CDC Staff In Latest Cuts

MENAFN - AzerNews) The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed dozens of employees from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as part of a new wave of staff reductions,reports citing international media outlets.

The layoffs primarily affected experts specializing in disease detection and monitoring - a move that has raised concerns among public health professionals about the country's preparedness for potential health threats.

Sources said the affected employees were notified via email that their positions were being eliminated. The notices reportedly stated that their roles were“no longer considered necessary,” though no detailed explanation was provided.

The exact number of dismissed staff members has not yet been disclosed, but internal sources described the cuts as “significant,” targeting several divisions involved in epidemiological research and early-warning systems.