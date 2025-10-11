UAE: How Masters Games Will Promote Family Bonding, Social Inclusion

Preparations are underway for the 'Masters Games 2026 ' – touted as the“largest and most comprehensive multi-sport international event in the Middle East” scheduled to take place from February 6 to 15 in Abu Dhabi next year.

The event is also expected to“go beyond traditional competition, serving as a global platform to promote the concept of 'sport for life' and to enhance social inclusion through sports.”

The games mark a transformational milestone in the regional sports landscape, expected to bring together more than 25,000 athletes from around the world. The event opens the door for age groups often overlooked in mainstream competitions, welcoming athletes aged 30 and above (and 25-plus for certain sports such as swimming), regardless of skill or experience level.

According to organisers, over the course of 10 days and more than 37 sports, Abu Dhabi aims to highlight the essential role of physical activity in building bridges between cultures, fostering community participation across all life stages, and promoting long-term mental and physical wellbeing. It also presents a unique opportunity to strengthen sports tourism and showcase a pioneering Emirati model of sustainable, community-centered event organization.

Preparatory race

As part of the lead-up to the 2026 Games, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council recently hosted a preparatory race on Al Mugheirah Beach in Al Mirfa, marking the first outdoor running event of the season.

The race, which featured distances of 1km, 3km, and 5km, was more than just a competition, it aimed to encourage a healthy lifestyle and serve as an active step toward the Abu Dhabi Masters Open 2026.

Abu Dhabi resident Bu Zayed shared his deep love for sports. He told Khaleej Times:“Participating in races is first and foremost about fitness, health, and energy. I love all kinds of sports because they give me life, motivation, and enthusiasm.”

He added an inspiring story of overcoming adversity:“I'm one of the People of Determination. I used to use a wheelchair, but thanks to God and to Umm Zayed, I was able to walk again and live my life normally. Nothing is impossible when it comes to living a healthy life everything is possible with willpower and determination.”

Umm Zayed, Fatima Abdullah Al Husseini, expressed her support and enthusiasm, sharing:“I love sports of all kinds, especially walking. When Bu Zayed told me about the race, I said, 'I'm with you.' When I arrived and saw the atmosphere it was wonderful! Everyone was excited, and the organisation was excellent.”

She added that sports are a key part of her daily life, even at the Ummna Al Ghaliya Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Centre, saying: “Thank God, my life is full of activity and health. I love participating in every sports event because it truly makes me happy.”

Family bonding

Many participants embodied the idea of sports as a family activity. Eid Al Hammadi participated with his son Ahmed, saying:“Sports are beneficial for everyone, young and old. It's a wonderful opportunity for connection and shared activity.”

Ahmed described the experience as“fun and exciting,” adding that he enjoyed spending active time with his father.

Jaco and his family from the Philippines also joined, with Lia Morati expressing her excitement:“Events like this encourage healthy living and family participation.”

Jaco said running with his family made the experience“much more enjoyable,” while their daughters, Kzaya and Olivia, said they loved racing outdoors where they could play, interact, and enjoy the scenery.

Hiyam Yousef Abdulrahim Al Hammadi, from the Emirates Volunteer Platform, added:“It's an honour to volunteer at such an important event, which aims to promote a healthier lifestyle in the UAE.

Hamza Al Jamali from Morocco praised the event. He said:“This is my first time participating in such an amazing event. It was truly a great experience full of energy, excitement, and excellent organisation.”

Khalid Mohammed Abdullah thanked the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for organising the event, saying: “It was a wonderful start to the outdoor race season a chance to enjoy the weather, move in the open air, and meet fellow runners.”

He expressed the community's excitement to learn more about the upcoming Masters Games, calling them a perfect opportunity to strengthen social bonds and encourage everyone to adopt an active, healthy lifestyle.