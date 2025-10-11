403
Gold Prices Soar 47 Percent as Precious Metals Dominate Markets
(MENAFN) Precious metals posted standout gains in the first nine months of 2025, as economic uncertainty, global trade friction, and shifting U.S. monetary policy triggered a rush toward safe-haven assets, according to market data reviewed Friday.
Gold prices soared 47% since January, propelled by expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue cutting interest rates, coupled with aggressive central bank buying and mounting fears of a potential U.S. government shutdown.
Silver outpaced gold with a 61.4% rise between January and September, supported by its dual role as a defensive asset and key industrial metal. Demand surged particularly in the semiconductor and solar energy sectors, where silver remains essential.
Platinum led the sector with a staggering 74% gain, bolstered by global trade disputes and high-profile public friction between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this year.
Palladium climbed 38%, driven by investor positioning ahead of anticipated new U.S. import duties targeting the metal.
The rally extended to base metals as well, though gains were more modest.
Copper jumped 21.1%, hitting a record $5.92 per pound after an accident at Indonesia's Grasberg mine—a key site responsible for more than 3% of global output—disrupted supply. A 50% U.S. tariff on copper imports announced midyear and persistent Chinese demand added further upward pressure.
Aluminum edged up 4.9%, lead rose 1.8%, while nickel and zinc slipped 0.6% and 1.2%, respectively.
Market volatility was shaped by a mix of soft economic indicators from China, unpredictable weather events, and shifting signals from U.S. monetary policymakers, analysts noted.
