Azerbaijani Oil Moves Down In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, fell by $2.89, or 4.17 percent, on October 10 from the previous level to $66.36 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend .

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went down by $2.89, or 4.27 percent, to $64.73 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude decreased by $2.88, or 5.23 percent, to $52.18 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $2.92, or 4.31 percent, to $64.74 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.