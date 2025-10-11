Azerbaijan Brings Five-Star Flair To Shores Of Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The construction of a modern five-star hotel with Azerbaijani investment is underway on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul, Trend reports via the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Deputy Director of the Agency Damir Bikulov visited the construction site to review progress and discuss the project's next stages. Both sides commended the level of cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to completing the hotel within the scheduled timeframe.

Located on a 17.2-hectare site, the seven-story complex will have a total area of 29,900 square meters and feature more than 120 rooms of various categories. Planned amenities include a swimming pool, hammam, bars, water park, bowling alley, and football field, designed to meet international hospitality standards.

A key focus of the project is training local staff, who will undergo professional development programs in Azerbaijan to ensure high-quality service. Around 200 jobs have already been created during construction.

According to the Azerbaijani side, the facility is scheduled for completion and commissioning by the end of the second quarter of 2026. Once operational, the hotel is expected to become one of Issyk-Kul's largest tourist destinations, boosting both regional tourism and investment appeal.