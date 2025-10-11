MMK Criticises HM Amit Shah's Remarks On Muslim Birth Rate

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 11 (IANS) The Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), on Saturday, condemned the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his recent comments on the birth rate of Indian Muslims, accusing him of attempting to incite communal divisions ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

In a statement, MMK President and MLA M.H. Jawahirullah said that Union Minister Shah's remarks were not based on factual evidence but rather on a political agenda aimed at polarising voters.

"Available demographic data clearly shows that the birth rate among Indian Muslims has been consistently declining over the past few decades and is now almost on par with other communities," he added.

Jawahirullah alleged that the Home Minister's statements were a deliberate attempt to create social discord.

"It is evident that such remarks are made with the intention of stirring up communal sentiments ahead of the Bihar elections," he said.

"Using terms like 'infiltrators' to cast suspicion on Indian citizens reflects the Bharatiya Janata Party's habitual politics of hate and exclusion."

He said that as the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah's foremost duty was to ensure the unity and safety of all Indians, regardless of religion or caste.

"However, by making statements that promote distrust and division, he (Union Minister Amit Shah) has undermined the Constitutional values he swore to uphold," Jawahirullah added.

The MMK leader also said that India's true strength lay in its diversity and unity.

"Those entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the nation should make statements that foster harmony, not hatred. The language of fear and division has no place in a democracy," he stressed.

Calling on political leaders to act responsibly, he said that India's progress depended on solidarity and social peace, not on creating suspicion among communities for electoral gains.

"The people of this country deserve leadership that unites them, not rhetoric that divides," he concluded.