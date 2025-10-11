Qatar Airways Issues Travel Alert For Non-EU Passengers To Europe
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways has issued a travel update warning about a new system that will be rolled out starting tomorrow, October 12, 2025, for those travelling to Europe.
The alert is related to the introduction of a new Entry/Exit System at the borders of Schengen countries.
Please be advised that, effective 12 October 2025, the European Union will gradually introduce a new Entry/Exit System (EES). This change will apply to the non-Schengen nationals' entry and exit procedures at Schengen Area borders.
The airline encouraged travellers to review the new requirements and check how these changes may affect their journey by visiting the official EU website.
The new system will replace the manual stamping process at immigration with a digital record of biometric data at entry and exit. Non-EU nationals arriving for short stays in all EU countries -- except Cyprus and Ireland - will be asked to provide their passport number, fingerprints and photo at automated kiosks.
Europe rolls out automated border checks
