403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Stocks Take Step Back
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, with metal miners and technology stocks surrendering recent gains, as investor focus turned towards Friday's crucial domestic employment report for insights into the country's economic health.
The TSX plummeted 166.82 points to break for lunch Thursday at 30,335.17.
The Canadian dollar ducked 0.30 cents at 71.36 cents.
In corporate news, Hadrian Capital Partners is selling down an A$688 million ($454.1 million U.S.) stake in dual-listed Capstone Copper, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. Capstone stock eased 59 cents, or 4.3%, to $13.19.
Health-care stocks climbed, bolstered by cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings, which surged 15 cents, or 3.3%, to $4.68, after receiving a "buy" rating from Canaccord Genuity analysts who initiated coverage of the stock.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange faded 13.03 points, or 1.3%, to 1,000.28.
All but three of the 12 TSX subgroups were on the downside looking up in Thursday's first hour, as gold dulled in price 2.8%, materials were off 1.9%, and consumer discretionary stocks lost 0.7%.
The three gainers proved to be telecoms, up 1.1%, health-care, up 1%, while energy gathered 0.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite pulled back from fresh all-time intraday highs on Thursday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Index gave up 172.69 points to observe noon hour EDT Thursday at 46,429.09
Costco was one of the bright spots of the day, as shares gained 2% after the big-box retailer delivered solid September sales data. Delta Air Lines was another winner, jumping 5% on better-than-expected earnings.
The much broader index lost 18.59 points to 6,735.20
The tech-heavy NASDAQ faded 46.14 points to 22,997.24.
Investors will monitor morning remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at a community bank conference, as well as speeches from other Fed officials such as Michelle Bowman and Mary Daly throughout the day.
These appearances come a day after the Fed released minutes for its most recent policy meeting showing divisions around what to do next with interest rates.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury dipped, raising yields to 4.14% from Wednesday's 4.13%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices removed 52 cents to $62.03 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dropped $35.80 to $4,034.70 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, with metal miners and technology stocks surrendering recent gains, as investor focus turned towards Friday's crucial domestic employment report for insights into the country's economic health.
The TSX plummeted 166.82 points to break for lunch Thursday at 30,335.17.
The Canadian dollar ducked 0.30 cents at 71.36 cents.
In corporate news, Hadrian Capital Partners is selling down an A$688 million ($454.1 million U.S.) stake in dual-listed Capstone Copper, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. Capstone stock eased 59 cents, or 4.3%, to $13.19.
Health-care stocks climbed, bolstered by cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings, which surged 15 cents, or 3.3%, to $4.68, after receiving a "buy" rating from Canaccord Genuity analysts who initiated coverage of the stock.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange faded 13.03 points, or 1.3%, to 1,000.28.
All but three of the 12 TSX subgroups were on the downside looking up in Thursday's first hour, as gold dulled in price 2.8%, materials were off 1.9%, and consumer discretionary stocks lost 0.7%.
The three gainers proved to be telecoms, up 1.1%, health-care, up 1%, while energy gathered 0.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite pulled back from fresh all-time intraday highs on Thursday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Index gave up 172.69 points to observe noon hour EDT Thursday at 46,429.09
Costco was one of the bright spots of the day, as shares gained 2% after the big-box retailer delivered solid September sales data. Delta Air Lines was another winner, jumping 5% on better-than-expected earnings.
The much broader index lost 18.59 points to 6,735.20
The tech-heavy NASDAQ faded 46.14 points to 22,997.24.
Investors will monitor morning remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at a community bank conference, as well as speeches from other Fed officials such as Michelle Bowman and Mary Daly throughout the day.
These appearances come a day after the Fed released minutes for its most recent policy meeting showing divisions around what to do next with interest rates.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury dipped, raising yields to 4.14% from Wednesday's 4.13%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices removed 52 cents to $62.03 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dropped $35.80 to $4,034.70 U.S. an ounce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurer, Secures $82M To Meet Soaring Demand For Inflation-Proof Savings
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
- The Bitcoin Way Launches Panama Discovery Trip - A Premium 3-Day Plan B Experience
- Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
CommentsNo comment