Javed Akhtar: Vulgar Films Cleared, Realistic Ones Censored

File photo of Javed Akhter

Mumbai – Veteran screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar has expressed his disappointment that movies reflecting the reality of society face hurdles from regulatory bodies in India, while those rife with vulgarity seem to slip through the cracks.

Speaking at an event on Friday, Akhtar said it is a bad audience that makes a bad film successful.

“In this country, the fact is that vulgarity will still be passed by (the film regulatory bodies), they do not know that these are wrong values, a male chauvinistic view that is humiliating women and is insensitive. What will not be passed is something that shows the mirror to society,” he said at the inaugural session of Anantrang mental health cultural festival.

Akhtar said films merely try to depict reality.

“A film is a window into society through which you peek, then close the window, but closing the window will not fix what is happening,” he cited.

Talking about the impact of hyper-masculinity portrayed in films on mental health, Akhtar said that the popularity of such films stems from societal approval.

“It is because of the mental health of men that such films (about hyper-masculinity) are being made. If the mental health of men becomes better, then such films won't be made, and even if they are made, they won't work (in theatres),” he said.

“For instance, people who are religious and whenever they face hurdles, they never blame god for it. Likewise, in show business, the audience is the god. It is a bad audience that makes a bad film successful,” he said.

Films are a manifestation of what is happening in society, and their producers often run behind trends, and they make such movies only, he added.

Akhtar voiced his discontent about the proliferation of“vulgar” songs in cinema, and added that he has consistently rejected such offers as they don't align with his values.