Hanson Builders Hosts Floor-Signing Event For First-Ever St. Jude Dream Home® Showplace In Minnesota

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This stunning new home in Maple Grove's sought-after Evanswood neighborhood isn't just a residence-it's a beacon of hope. Built entirely to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, its eventual sale will directly contribute vital funds to the life-saving mission of St. Jude: Finding Cures. Saving Children®.

A Mission of Hope

The construction of this St. Jude Dream Home® Showplace demonstrates Hanson Builders' commitment to creating a positive impact in the community. Net proceeds from the sale of the home will be donated to St. Jude to support their mission of fighting childhood cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. St. Jude relies on donations such as these to ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – so they can focus on helping their child live.

Timely Progress

Hanson Builders broke ground on the home in November 2024 and has made steady progress in the months that have followed. The home has been designed and built with Hanson Builders' signature craftsmanship and sustainable building practices, with intention and care given to every detail. It is set for completion by end of June 2025.

Join the Fight Against Childhood Cancer

The St. Jude Dream Home® Showplace will be open to the public for viewing during the Fall 2025 Parade of Homes® as a Dream Home. Hanson Builders invites prospective homeowners to tour the home during this time and experience its beautiful design and innovative features. Those who purchase the property will acquire an outstanding home and contribute to the important mission of St. Jude.

Community members can also support St. Jude through direct donations, volunteering, and spreading the word about their mission. Learn more about the St. Jude Dream Home® Showplace and how you can make a difference at stjude/mplsshowplace .

About Hanson Builders

Hanson Builders has been designing and building award-winning custom homes throughout Minnesota for over 45 years. We are a family-owned and operated company that prioritizes uncompromising quality, a truly personal experience, and complete transparency throughout the building process. Learn more about Hanson Builders at hansonbuilders .

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness, and support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude .

Media Contact:

Luke Hanson

763-360-9942

[email protected]

SOURCE Hanson Builders