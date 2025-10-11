Bihar Polls: Bhojpuri Singer Pawan Singh Clarifies 'Did Not Join Party To Contest Polls', Calls Himself 'Sipahi Of BJP'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections , Bhojpuri singer-actor and BJP leader Pawan Singh tweets,“I, Pawan Singh, want to inform my Bhojpuri community that I did not join the party to contest the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, nor do I intend to contest the assembly elections. I am a true soldier of the party and will remain one.”

There was a lot of buzz around Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh, a native of Ara in Bhojpur district, entering the poll fray.

Singh, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an Independent from the Karakat seat, recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha.

The Karakat seat went to Raja Ram Kushwaha of CPI(ML) Liberation in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

(This is a breaking news)