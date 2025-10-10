Sedona Encourages Homeowners To Repair Crawl Spaces Before Hurricane Season In Charlotte NC

MENAFN - GetNews)



Sedona Waterproofing urges Charlotte homeowners to inspect and repair crawl spaces before hurricane season to prevent costly water damage and mold risks.

Concord, North Carolina - October 10, 2025 - Sedona Waterproofing Solutions urges Charlotte homeowners to act before the peak of hurricane season. The company calls for prompt inspections and repairs in crawl spaces, basements, and foundations to reduce water intrusion, mold, and structural stress. NOAA projects a 60% chance of an above-normal 2025 Atlantic hurricane season with 13-19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-5 major hurricanes, and the season runs through November 30.

"Charlotte sits inland, yet rain from tropical systems still strains homes. Our team sees avoidable damage every year. A quick crawl space check today protects floors, air quality, and property value before the next rain band arrives," a spokesperson said.

Sedona crews assess moisture, odors, wood condition, insulation, and drainage. When crews find standing water or chronic dampness, they recommend crawl space repair Charlotte NC . Typical work adds perimeter trenching with a French drain that directs water to a sump pump for discharge outside the foundation wall. These measures create a controlled path for water that would otherwise spread under the home.

For homes with persistent humidity, Sedona installs a sealed vapor barrier and tightens vents as part of crawlspace encapsulation Charlotte NC . Encapsulation reduces moisture that feeds mold and wood decay and can cut energy waste inside the living space.

The public health case remains clear. The United States Environmental Protection Agency states that rapid drying within 24-48 hours blocks most mold growth after a leak or flood. Homes that miss that window face faster spread, musty odors, and health complaints.

Recent storms show the inland flood risk in North Carolina. During Hurricane Helene in 2024, Busick recorded 30.78 inches of rain, and Mount Mitchell logged 24.20 inches. Tropical systems that move across the state can drop 4-9 inches of rain over large areas. That volume loads crawl spaces and basements even far from the coast.

"Homeowners ask for one simple plan. We guide them through inspection, moisture control, drainage, and clean air steps. The plan fits the house, the budget, and the calendar," the spokesperson for Sedona Waterproofing said.

Sedona's service portfolio spans foundation stabilization, interior and exterior water control, and indoor air improvements. Homeowners who suspect wood softening, cupped floors, musty air, or visible efflorescence should schedule an evaluation now. Those who need mold cleanup can request crawl space mold remediation Charlotte NC .

The company stated that on average, it might cost close to $6,000 to repair a crawl space. The overall range is between $1,500 and $15,000 for major and minor repairs.

Sedona also supports foundation repair in Charlotte NC when settlement or moisture weakens supports. Families that notice wall cracks, sticky doors, or sagging floors can book a visit before the next multi-inch rain event arrives. For basements, the team offers basement waterproofing Charlotte NC to manage seepage through walls and joints.

Residents seeking a local partner can contact the Waterproofing contractors in Charlotte NC at Sedona Waterproofing Solutions. The company serves Charlotte, Concord, Kannapolis, Matthews, Huntersville, Cornelius, and nearby communities. Homeowners can get a free estimate from the website.

