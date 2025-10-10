Countree Food Takes Key Role At World Processed Deciduous Fruit Conference (CANCON16)
Countree Food's role at CANCON16 reflects its long-standing strength as a global supplier and its active contribution to the industry. The company is a trusted partner to more than 20 Fortune 500 companies, supplying retailers and food service leaders such as Sysco, Kroger, Heinz, and Edeka. Its commitment to meeting rigorous standards extends from cultivation to the final product; in collaboration with fruit experts, the company is introducing premium new yellow peach varieties to ensure quality control from seed to table.
In parallel, the company has expanded its operations with new production facilities, including in Inner Mongolia, achieving a fivefold increase in its estimated production capacity. This expansion builds upon its established capabilities, enhancing its ability to meet rising global demand and ensuring greater reliability in serving international markets.
"We are driven by the aim of being outstanding in quality and complete in categories," said Chris San, Executive Chairman of CANCON16 and Vice President of CCFIA. "This expansion ensures we can deliver the scale, quality, and reliability that the world's top brands expect from us."
Looking ahead, Countree Food will showcase its enhanced capabilities at upcoming international trade fairs like ANUGA and PLMA Chicago. The company will feature its award-winning product innovations, which have been previously recognised by SIAL Innovation Selection and PLMA's NEW PRODUCT EXPOs.
About Countree Food
Qingdao Countree Food Co., Ltd. is a leading Chinese canned food manufacturer. From its five modern facilities, the company supplies a full range of canned fruit and canned vegetable products to over 100 countries, with an annual capacity of 100,000 metric tons. The company is certified with BRC A+, IFS Higher Level, BSCI, and HACCP, ensuring the highest food safety standards.
Media Contact
Company Name: Qingdao Countree Food Co., Ltd.
Website:
Telephone: +86 532-8573 5505
Email: ...
