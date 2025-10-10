Aura Announces Preliminary Q3 2025 And 9M 2025 Production Results, Reaching Record Highs
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2025
| % change
vs. Q3
2024
| % change
vs. Q2
2025
|9M 2025
|9M 2024
| % change
vs.9M
2024
|Ounces produced (GEO)
|Aranzazu
|21,534
|24,486
|22,281
|-12
|%
|-3
|%
|64,271
|74,179
|-13
|%
|Minosa
|18,138
|20,750
|18,039
|-13
|%
|1
|%
|53,831
|59,078
|-9
|%
|Almas
|15,088
|14,975
|12,917
|1
|%
|17
|%
|41,107
|37,450
|10
|%
|Apoena
|9,248
|8,035
|8,219
|15
|%
|13
|%
|26,343
|30,052
|-12
|%
|Borborema
|10,219
|-
|2,577
|n.a.
|297
|%
|12,796
|0
|n.a.
|Total GEO produced - Current Prices
|74,227
|68,246
|64,033
|9
|%
|16
|%
|198,347
|200,758
|-1
|%
|Total GEO produced - Constant Prices
|74,227
|64,408
|63,557
|15
|%
|17
|%
|196,122
|185,979
|5
|%
|Total GEO produced - Guidance Prices
|74,227
|68,256
|67,572
|9
|%
|10
|%
|203,592
|197,119
|3
|%
The table below shows production by each type of metal at Aranzazu.
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2025
|% change vs. Q3 2024
|% change vs. Q2 2025
|9M 2025
|9M 2024
|% change vs.9M 2024
|Gold Production (oz)
|6,707
|6,898
|7,461
|-3
|%
|-10
|%
|20,543
|19,592
|5
|%
|Silver Production (oz)
|141,117
|137,414
|143,318
|3
|%
|-2
|%
|415,335
|393,346
|6
|%
|Copper Production (klbs)
|9,726
|9,511
|9,922
|2
|%
|-2
|%
|28,109
|27,575
|2
|%
|Molybdenum Production (Klbs)
|105
|0
|58
|n.a.
|81
|%
|163
|0
|n.a.
|Total GEO produced - Current Prices
|21,534
|24,486
|22,281
|-12
|%
|-3
|%
|64,271
|74,179
|-13
|%
|Total GEO produced - Constant Prices
|21,534
|20,648
|21,805
|4
|%
|-1
|%
|62,046
|59,399
|4
|%
The chart below displays the consolidated quarterly GEO production measured at current and constant prices since Q1 2023, as well as the last twelve months at the end of each reporting period:
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Farshid Ghazanfari, P.Geo., Geology and Mineral Resources Manager, an employee of Aura and a“qualified person” within the meaning of NI 43-101 and SK-1300.
About Aura 360° Mining
Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.
Aura is a company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company's five operating assets include the Minosa gold mine in Honduras; the Almas, Apoena, and Borborema gold mines in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper, gold, and silver mine in Mexico. Additionally, the Company owns Era Dorada, a gold project in Guatemala; Tolda Fria, a gold project in Colombia; and three projects in Brazil: Matupá, which is under development; São Francisco, which is in care and maintenance; and the Carajás copper project in the Carajás region, in the exploration phase.
The information contained in this press release is preliminary in nature and is provided for informational purposes only. It is based on current estimates, assumptions, and expectations, which remain subject to ongoing review, verification, and possible revision. Final Q3 2025 Production Results may differ from those set forth herein, and no assurance is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the information at this stage. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this preliminary results.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements”, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as“plans,”“expects,”“is expected,”“budget,”“scheduled,”“estimates,”“forecasts,”“intends,”“anticipates,” or“believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results“may,”“could,”“would,”“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved.
Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to predict or control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Annual Information Form on file with certain Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, volatility in the prices of gold, copper and certain other commodities, changes in debt and equity markets, the uncertainties involved in interpreting geological data, increases in costs, environmental compliance and changes in environmental legislation and regulation, interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations, general economic conditions and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the forward-looking statements.
All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.
1 Gold equivalent ounces, or GEO, is calculated by converting the production of silver, copper and molybdenum into gold using a ratio of the prices of these metals to that of gold. The prices used to determine the GEO are based on the weighted average price of silver and copper realized from sales at the Aranzazu Mine during the relevant period.
2 Applies the metal sale prices in Aranzazu realized during Q3 2025: Copper price = US$4.45/lb; Gold Price = US$3,477/oz; Silver Price = US$40.03/oz and Molybdenum Price = US$25.02/oz.
3 Applies the metal sale prices of the 2025 Guidance in Aranzazu: Copper price = US$4.30/lb; Gold Price = US$2,636/oz.
4 Constant Price" is a method of converting our copper, silver and molybdenum production or sales volume into GEO based on fixed metal prices. This approach eliminates the impact of metal price fluctuations, when comparing production or sales figures across different periods. Using constant prices allows for a consistent and meaningful comparison of gold equivalent production or sales over time. It ensures that differences in GEO production or sales between two periods reflect changes in actual physical metal production or metal sales and not changes due to fluctuations in commodity prices among the periods. GEO at constant price for previous period, to be compared to GEO for current period, is copper production or sales volume previous period multiplied by copper prices current period plus silver production or sales volume for previous period multiplied by silver prices from current period plus molybdenum production or sales volume for previous period multiplied by molybdenum prices from current period divided by gold price for current period.
5 The total may not add due to rounding.
6 Applies the metal sale prices in Aranzazu realized at each relevant quarter.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available atCONTACT: For more information, please contact: Investor Relations ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- Cregis And Sumsub Host Web3 Compliance And Trust Summit In Singapore
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Nodepay Launches Crypto's Largest Prediction Intelligence Platform
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
CommentsNo comment