Inauguration Of International AI Summit And API Hackathon On Day 2 Of Indian Mobile Congress 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 9th, 2025: The 9th Edition of Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, the largest telecom, media and technology forum in Asia, jointly organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), entered in 2nd day showcasing futuristic technologies, integration of AI in across sectors and India's digital and telecommunication potential with a range of emerging innovations. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India Mobile Congress 2025 is advancing dialogue and networking to further the nation's technological advancements.
The second day of IMC 2025 began with a Leadership Dialogue Round Table meeting of Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, with prominent CEOs from leading global companies on the theme 'Charting India's Telecom Vision'. Also during the day, Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, MoS Communications for Communications and Rural Development, had an engaging discussion with leaders from Indian and global firms during the session CTO Insights: Aligning Innovation with Policy for Digital Leadership.
Day 2 also witnessed keynote address by Smt Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi, at the Women in Tech session, where she highlighted the transformative impact of women's leadership in shaping India's digital journey. The other highlights of the day include the Inauguration of International AI Summit and open API Hackathon.
During the day, industry leaders participated in panel discussions on key topics including, Nation Builders: How Unicorns and Government Are Co-Creating the Future, Democratizing Intelligence: Building India's AI Infrastructure, Rewriting the Rules: Gen AI and the Future of Enterprises, Future Gadgets: Designed and Built from India, Responsible AI: India's Role in Global Governance and Societal Impact, Industry Leaders Panel: Key 6G Use Cases and Enabling 6G Technologies, Synergizing Telecom and Skills to align with Viksit Bharat.
Quotes from industry leaders and policy makers on Day 2 of the India Mobile Congress 2025:
Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region said, "IMC 2025 heralds not only telecom but digital connectivity for every citizen of India, signaling the nation's rise as a global launchpad for products and services. India has transformed from a services-driven nation to a value-chain powerhouse. From the mobile revolution to chip manufacturing and adopting advanced technology, our growth, fueled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India and Start-up India, has been phenomenal. Our rise is also powered by our entrepreneurs and start-ups, supported by a government that is not a regulator but a facilitator, working around the table, not across it. While policy is providing the runway, entrepreneurs are providing the flight. Today we are ready to design in India, solve in India, and scale for the world- turning local innovation into global leadership."
Smt. Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi highlighted the transformative impact of women's leadership in shaping India's digital journey. "This year's event truly embodies the power of ideas, inclusion, and innovation. Across the country, thousands of startups and millions of individuals are building a future driven by technology. Women are no longer on the sidelines but leading from the front with determination and vision. India has emerged as a global leader in digital payments and connectivity, and it is our collective strength that has made this possible. Swadeshi today goes beyond products, reflecting a mindset that champions self-reliance across every sector, including education, healthcare, and technology. When women rise, the entire nation rises, shaping a future that is digital, inclusive, innovative, and deeply rooted in Indian pride." she said.
Aditi Chaturvedi, Head of Platform and Device Policy, Google India said, "Frauds and scams deprive user trust in us and seriously impacts the way we [Google] present the information. We have a principle-based approach and three essential pillars in how we address frauds and scams. One is by protecting our users. The second is by ensuring that the information we provide to users is reliable. And the third is by collaboration."
Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India said, "The core of our AI strategy is all about understanding the real-world operational pain points within our teams. In today's enterprise, adoption is a bottom-up process of discovery. The real value comes from how effectively we connect AI's power to the specific, everyday challenges across our entire workforce. Integrating AI to solve these tangible problems has allowed us to make processes more efficient while rapidly increasing employee adoption and saving significant manpower."
Vinod Saharan, Vice President - IoT, VVDN said, "India has long been active in design, and is steadily advancing in product design and manufacturing. Experience-led design is also gaining traction. Given the nation's evolving needs, healthcare - especially medical gadgets - offers immense growth potential, with opportunities in AR/VR-driven diagnostics, remote care, and device repair. With immense talent, available tools, funding and government support in place, the next leap lies in fostering a stronger ecosystem and mindset - one that moves towards need-based designing and manufacturing. Harnessing AI for precision and safety and creating differentiated products will position India as a global leader in innovative designing and manufacturing."
Rehan Nedaria, CTO, Service Provider, Cisco said, "I believe our approach to Artificial Intelligence should mirror the success story of Digital India. We have already demonstrated to the world the transformative power of democratizing technology - through initiatives like UPI and DigiYatra, all built on the robust foundation of the India Stack. As we embark on the journey to harness AI, our vision is the same, to democratize Artificial Intelligence and make its benefits accessible to every citizen, business, and institution. To realize this vision, we must invest in building massive and resilient infrastructure, anchored on four critical pillars: computing power, data, networking, and security."
Erik Ekudden, Senior Vice President & Group CTO, Ericsson said, "As we move towards 6G, with breakthroughs like battery-less sensors and advanced positioning, we unlock even greater potential. The real power lies in building applications once and scaling them globally, thanks to open APIs, edge AI, and secure, high-performance networks. This is not just about faster speeds. It's about networks becoming intelligent platforms for innovation, automation, and sustainable growth. The next decade will redefine how governments, enterprises, and consumers interact with technology."
Pasi Toivanen, VP NI Strategic Partnerships & Ecosystem, Nokia said, "Innovation in AI is not about individual capabilities, but about creating an ecosystem that democratizes access. We must enable startups and academic institutions to leverage advanced AI resources through flexible, affordable models that transform potential into tangible technological progress."
Organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), IMC 2025 is being held from 8th to 11th October 2025 in New Delhi. The event is expected to attract over 1.5 lac visitors from 150+ countries, feature over 400 exhibitors & partners and more than 7,000 global delegates. The flagship startup program, ASPIRE, introduced in 2023, will feature over 500 startups and connect them with more than 300 investors, incubators accelerators and VCs for mentorship, live pitching sessions and networking. IMC, Asia's largest digital technology forum will also witness 800 plus speakers participating over 100 conference sessions.
