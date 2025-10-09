Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Northern Railways Facilitates Bulk Vehicle Unloading

2025-10-09 10:06:31
File photo

Srinagar- In a landmark achievement for logistics and transportation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Northern Railways successfully carried out the simultaneous unloading of two goods rakes in the Union Territory for the first time, officials said on Thursday.

The dual unloading involved New Modified Goods (NMG) rakes loaded with Maruti Suzuki vehicles at the goods shed terminals of Bari Brahmana in Jammu and Anantnag in the Kashmir Valley. The rakes were transported from Gurgram in Delhi division to the respective terminals.

A total of 113 vehicles were unloaded at the Bari Brahmana terminal, while 118 vehicles were unloaded at Anantnag, marking a significant milestone in the region's logistics sector, according to Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division.

“This is a historic day for logistics in Jammu and Kashmir. The growing preference of trade and industry for Indian Railways over road transport is a testament to the cost and time efficiencies offered by the Railways,” Singhal said.

The vehicles unloaded included popular Maruti Suzuki models such as Alto, Brezza, Eeco, Dzire, Wagon R, S-Presso, Ignis, Super Carry, and Ertiga, reflecting the region's rising demand and the efficiency of rail-based supply chains.

Singhal added that this achievement reflects the rapid transformation of the logistics landscape in J&K, where rail transport is increasingly becoming a preferred mode over traditional road transport due to its reliability, infrastructure, and economic benefits.

