PMK Postpones Caste Census Protest To Dec 12, Calls For Unity Across Communities

Chennai, Nov 8 (IANS) The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has rescheduled its statewide protest demanding a caste-based census in Tamil Nadu to December 12, its founder S. Ramadoss announced on Saturday.

Originally planned for December 5, the agitation has been postponed by a week, with the party reaffirming its demand for both a comprehensive caste census and reservation benefits proportional to the population of each caste.

Ramadoss said the protest would be held in front of the District Collector's offices across Tamil Nadu to draw the attention of the state government. The PMK founder reiterated that the caste-wise population census is essential to ensure social justice, proper representation, and equitable distribution of welfare benefits.

He emphasised that the Vanniyar community, which has long been demanding fair representation, must be granted 10.5 per cent reservation as an interim arrangement until the caste census is completed.

The PMK leader recalled that the community's demand for proportional reservation has been pending for years despite repeated assurances from the government.

“Until the caste-wise census is undertaken, the State government should immediately implement the 10.5 per cent quota for Vanniyars as an interim measure,” Ramadoss said, stressing that the PMK's movement was not confined to one community but aimed at securing justice for all castes based on population data.

He called upon party cadres and supporters to actively participate in the protest and work like bees - tirelessly and unitedly - to bring together all communities under a single cause for justice and equality.

Ramadoss, known for his persistent advocacy of social and caste equity, added that the PMK would continue its peaceful struggle until the government announces a caste census for Tamil Nadu, similar to the surveys conducted in other states such as Bihar and Karnataka.

The PMK's renewed agitation, observers say, could intensify political debates over caste-based data and reservation policies ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.