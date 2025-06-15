Cardiologists From Turkic States Convene In Kazakhstan For Landmark Congress

MENAFN - AzerNews) The city of Turkestan hosted two major events in the field of cardiovascular medicine: the 2nd Congress of Cardiologists of Turkic States and the 17th Congress of Kazakh Cardiologists. Building on the momentum of the inaugural Turkic Cardiologists' Congress held in Baku in April 2023, this year's gathering aimed to unite local and international cardiology experts to enhance diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

Organized with the goals of education, collaboration, and innovation, the congress provided a vital platform for the exchange of experiences and insights, highlighting the latest developments in the field of cardiology.

Representing Azerbaijan, a delegation led by Professor Gulnaz Dadashova, Director of the Scientific-Research Institute of Cardiology under the Ministry of Health, participated in the event. During the opening ceremony, Professor Dadashova formally handed over the chairmanship of the Turkic Cardiologists' Congress to the Kazakh hosts, emphasizing the importance of the congress and the strengthening of healthcare ties among Turkic nations.

Under her leadership, the session titled“Congress of Cardiologists of Turkic States” featured several key presentations from Azerbaijani experts. Professor Dadashova addressed the topic “Achievements in Cardiology: Expanding Access and Innovation in Azerbaijan.” Dr. Tarana Javadova, the institute's scientific secretary, spoke on“Ecology: Environmental Risk Factors and Cardiovascular Diseases,” while Dr. Vusal Hajiyev presented his insights on“Implementation of TAVI in Azerbaijan: Strategic and Systemic Perspectives in a Transitional Health System.”

The event brought together more than 100 prominent specialists and representatives from leading cardiology schools and research centers across Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Russia, Belarus, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Australia.

The congress agenda covered a broad range of contemporary cardiology topics-from managing arterial hypertension to the latest approaches in cardiogenetics and the use of artificial intelligence in cardiovascular medicine-making it a landmark event in the region's medical calendar.