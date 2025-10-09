403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Computer Equipment Seized From Kyiv Call Center Transferred To AFU
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to Ukrinform.
The equipment consists of 80 laptops and desktop computers .
The equipment was transferred to the Ministry of Defense.Read also: Zelensky discusses strengthening Ukraine's defense industry with heads of investment funds and business associations
As reported by Ukrinform, the Lviv regional budget allocated 500,000 hryvnias for the purchase of Didko unmanned aerial system for National Guard soldiers.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment