Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Computer Equipment Seized From Kyiv Call Center Transferred To AFU

2025-10-09 07:07:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to Ukrinform.

The equipment consists of 80 laptops and desktop computers .

The equipment was transferred to the Ministry of Defense.

Read also: Zelensky discusses strengthening Ukraine's defense industry with heads of investment funds and business associations

As reported by Ukrinform, the Lviv regional budget allocated 500,000 hryvnias for the purchase of Didko unmanned aerial system for National Guard soldiers.

