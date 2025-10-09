Epson Reinvents Printing And Projection At Exclusive Krasota Experience

With new product launches and immersive installations, Epson highlights its commitment to innovation and market leadership across the Middle East.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – October 2025 – Epson, a global leader in technology and innovation, unveiled its latest product range at an exclusive media dinner held at Krasota, a fine dining venue known for its immersive, multi-sensory and gastro theatre experiences.

The exclusive dinner brought together media and industry leaders for a one-of-a-kind evening to showcase how Epson's latest solutions help redefine both the workplace and storytelling through visuals.

The venue, powered by 20 Epson PU-Series projectors with each one dedicated to an individual diner, creates a unique experience that combines visual storytelling, gourmet cuisine, and Epson's cutting-edge technology in a truly immersive setting.

Designed for the evolving needs of modern workplaces, Epson's new business EcoTank range – including models such as L4360, L6360, L6370, L6376, and L6390 – will offer a host of upgrades such as faster print speeds, longer durability, and enhanced user interface. The sleek design and increased ink yield makes it an easy option to install at offices.

Epson also spotlighted its EpiqVision mini-series with the EF-21 and EF-22 projectors – launched during GITEX 2024.

Gracia Sabbagh, Regional BU Director, Epson META-CWA, said:“Innovation is at the core of everything we do at Epson. From transforming everyday business printing to redefining visual storytelling through immersive projection, we're proud to lead with technologies that not only perform but inspire. Tonight was about showing how our solutions integrate seamlessly into real-world experiences – whether it's a boardroom or a fine dining table.”

Earlier this year, Epson launched its Innovation Centre in Dubai Production City with an investment of more than USD 1 million, with a mission to reimagine how technology contributes to a better future.

Epson's solutions have been installed at several iconic landmarks across the MENA region such as Krasota to enhance immersive experiences.

