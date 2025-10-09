Domestic Metals Appoints Gordon Neal To The Board And Closes First Tranche Of LIFE Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) **NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES**

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domestic Metals Corp. (the“Company” or“Domestic”) - (TSXV: DMCU; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E) reports that Mr. Gordon K. Neal has been appointed to the board of directors, effective October 3, 2025.

Mr. Neal is a distinguished professional in the metals and mining industry, with a comprehensive background in capital markets, corporate governance, finance, and investor relations. In his most recent executive tenure as the CEO & Director of Tincorp Metals Inc., Mr. Neal demonstrated strategic leadership and industry acumen. His career is marked by a series of prestigious roles, including President of New Pacific Metals Corp, and Vice President of Corporate Development at both Mag Silver Corp. and Silvercorp Metals Inc. His governance and strategic insights have also been instrumental on the boards of companies such as Falco Resources Ltd., Balmoral Resources Ltd., Americas Petrogas, Inc., Rock Gate Capital, LLC, Wealth Minerals Ltd. and World Copper Ltd. Mr. Neal's career is a testament to his relentless drive, versatile skills, and unwavering commitment to excellence in every endeavor he undertakes. His contributions have not only shaped his companies but have also had a lasting impact on the industries he has been a part of.

Previous to his work in the metals industry, Mr. Neal founded Neal McInerney Investor Relations in 1991, demonstrating his entrepreneurial acumen. Under his leadership, the firm achieved remarkable growth by successfully marketing over $4 billion in debt and equity financings, ascending to become Canada's second-largest full-service investor relations firm with a presence in Vancouver, Toronto, and Los Angeles.

Beyond his corporate achievements, Mr. Neal has made significant contributions to public service, notably as a senior communications adviser in the office of the Prime Minister of Canada, highlighting his adeptness in high-level communication strategies and policy advising.

J. Patricio Varas, CEO, Executive Chairman & Director stated that,“Domestic is very pleased to welcome Mr. Neal to the board of directors, expanding on his role as the Company's President. Mr. Neal's profound expertise will be pivotal to the board of directors and invaluable in assisting the Company with the execution of their strategic objectives. We look forward to continuing to work with Mr. Neal and know his presence on the board will strengthen the Company's ability to advance its exceptional asset.”

Domestic further reports that, pursuant to their news releases dated September 15 and 30, 2025, the Company has closed a first tranche of the LIFE Offering (the“Offering”) issuing an aggregate 4,695,715 units of the Company (“Units”) at a price of $0.28 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,314,800. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a“Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a“Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of three years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.40 per share. The expiry of the Warrants may be accelerated if the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) is equal to or greater than $0.65 for a minimum of twenty consecutive trading days and a notice of acceleration is provided in accordance with the terms of the Warrants.

Finders received 6% cash and 7% non-transferable broker warrants exercisable for common shares of the Company at $0.40 per share for three years, and which are subject to the same acceleration provisions as the Warrants. Finders are Harbourfront Wealth Management ($45,360 cash and 189,000 warrants) and CapSolutions ($30,000 cash and 125,000 warrants).

The subsequent or final tranches of the Offering will close on or before October 17, 2025.

All securities issued in the Offering have a four-month plus one day hold period, during which time the securities may not be traded. The Offering is subject to the final acceptance of the TSXV.

The net proceeds from the Offering are intended for general working capital and exploration and development costs.

About Domestic Metals Corp.

Domestic Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large-scale, copper and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas in the Americas.

The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in historical mining districts that have seen exploration in geologically attractive mining jurisdictions, where economically favorable grades have been indicated by historic drilling and outcrop sampling.

The Smart Creek Project is strategically located in the mining-friendly state of Montana, containing widespread copper mineralization at surface and hosts 4 attractive porphyry copper, epithermal gold, replacement and exotic copper exploration targets with excellent host rocks for mineral deposition.

Domestic Metals Corp. is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mine discovery, mining development and financing.

