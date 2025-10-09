Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Cytokinetics, Incorporated. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Cytokinetics, Incorporated, (“Cytokinetics” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CYTK) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between December 27, 2023 and May 6, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Cytokinetics investors have until November 17, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On March 10, 2025, Cytokinetics disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had decided not to convene an advisory committee meeting to review the Company's New Drug Application (“NDA”) for aficamten. On May 1, 2025, Cytokinetics announced that the FDA had extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date for aficamten's NDA from September 26, 2025 to December 26, 2025 in order to review a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (“REMS”) submitted at the FDA's request after the initial NDA filing, thereby disclosing that the Company had not included a REMS in the original NDA. On this news, Cytokinetics' stock price fell $5.57 per share, or 12.98%, to close at $37.35 per share on May 2, 2025. Then, on May 6, 2025, Chief Executive Officer Robert I. Blum acknowledged that Cytokinetics had multiple pre-NDA meetings with the FDA to discuss safety monitoring and risk mitigation but chose to submit the NDA without a REMS, relying on labeling and voluntary education materials. On this news, Cytokinetics' stock price fell $2.70 per share, or 7.36%, to close at $33.97 per share on May 6, 2025.

