Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Cytokinetics, Incorporated. Investors
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : ..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
On March 10, 2025, Cytokinetics disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had decided not to convene an advisory committee meeting to review the Company's New Drug Application (“NDA”) for aficamten. On May 1, 2025, Cytokinetics announced that the FDA had extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date for aficamten's NDA from September 26, 2025 to December 26, 2025 in order to review a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (“REMS”) submitted at the FDA's request after the initial NDA filing, thereby disclosing that the Company had not included a REMS in the original NDA. On this news, Cytokinetics' stock price fell $5.57 per share, or 12.98%, to close at $37.35 per share on May 2, 2025. Then, on May 6, 2025, Chief Executive Officer Robert I. Blum acknowledged that Cytokinetics had multiple pre-NDA meetings with the FDA to discuss safety monitoring and risk mitigation but chose to submit the NDA without a REMS, relying on labeling and voluntary education materials. On this news, Cytokinetics' stock price fell $2.70 per share, or 7.36%, to close at $33.97 per share on May 6, 2025.
The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar
...
310-692-8883
Attorney Advertising
Legal Disclaimer:
