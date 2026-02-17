Doha Film Institute Announces 2026 Qumra Masters

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Film Institute (DFI) yesterday announced globally celebrated visionaries-Faouzi Bensaïdi, Gael García Bernal, Alice Diop, Diego Luna and Gustavo Santaolalla as Qumra Masters for its 12th annual talent incubator event, taking place from March 27 to April 1, 2026.

Reinforcing Qumra's standing as the Arab world's premier platform for creative mentorship and cinematic development, the 2026 Masters will share creative perspectives forged across their distinguished careers-guiding a new generation of filmmakers as they develop bold, original work.

A cornerstone of Doha Film Institute's mission, Qumra supports filmmakers from the region and beyond, connecting them with leading international artists and industry experts through intensive mentorship, masterclasses and professional exchange.

For over a decade, Qumra has played a decisive role in nurturing independent voices and expanding the global reach of thought-provoking cinema.

CEO of DFI Fatma Hassan Alremaihi said,“Qumra was created to ensure that emerging filmmakers are not only supported, but truly seen-artistically, professionally and globally. Welcoming these luminaries as our 2026 Qumra Masters reflects our belief that generous mentorship can change creative trajectories.

“Their commitment to storytelling, cultural dialogue and artistic courage will have a lasting impact on the filmmakers they engage with, and on the stories that will shape cinema's future.

“Gael García Bernal's return to Qumra is especially meaningful, having been a Master in the very first edition. Over 12 editions, Qumra has grown in scale, ambition and global reach, becoming a space defined by creative exchange, generosity and momentum. We are excited for the Mastersto experience the extraordinary energy Qumra is now known for, and deeply grateful to Gael for his early support in helping set the foundation for what has become one of the most influential talent incubators for emerging filmmakers worldwide.”

Masterful Moroccan filmmaker and actor Faouzi Bensaïdi crafts films of quiet tension and dark wit, where precise form and human fragility reveal the poetry of everyday disquiet; influential actor-director-producer whose career spans landmark independent cinema and global mainstream projects, Gael García Bernal consistently champions socially driven storytelling; acclaimed filmmaker Alice Diop, whose rigorously observed documentaries and award-winning narrative work have positioned her as a defining voice in contemporary European cinema; a leading actor, director and producer, Diego Luna's body of work bridges auteur cinema and major studio productions, while advancing Latino representation across global platforms; and a composer of rare emotional restraint, Gustavo Santaolalla has created some of the most haunting sonic landscapes across film, television and music.

Elia Suleiman, Artistic Advisor at DFI, said,“Cinema begins where certainty ends. It exists in the tension between what is seen and what is felt, offering a language beyond image. At Qumra, we gather not to teach, but to open doors. The exchange reshapes perception. And from that shift, new worlds are imagined by those who dare to see differently.”

The 12th edition of Qumra will feature masterclasses, one-on-one mentorship sessions and curated industry meetings, offering participants rare access to creative and expert guidance from across the global film ecosystem. Further programme and guest details will be announced in the coming weeks.