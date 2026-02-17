403
UN Says Israel Blocks Nearly Half of Gaza Aid Movements Despite Truce
(MENAFN) The United Nations said on Monday that nearly half of coordinated humanitarian aid movements into the Gaza Strip were either denied or impeded by Israel, even under a ceasefire agreement, with just over half fully facilitated during a six-day period.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said humanitarian operations “continue to face significant impediments.”
“Shipments from Jordan are restricted to a route that requires multiple offloading and reloading points,” he explained. He added that “shipments from Egypt, via Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem, face high return rates: despite a recent improvement, between Feb. 4 and 10, less than 60% of consignments from Egypt could be offloaded at that crossing point.”
Dujarric noted that movements requiring coordination with Israeli authorities also encounter obstacles: “Of nearly 50 such movements coordinated between Feb. 6 and 11, just over half were fully facilitated. Five were denied outright, and 11 were approved but encountered significant delays and other impediments, including two that were only partially accomplished as a result. And just today, we had two more denials.”
He added that UN teams on the ground are continuing discussions with Israel to “clarify the constraints and seek their resolution.”
The ceasefire, backed by the United States, has been in effect since Oct. 10, halting a two-year conflict that has killed more than 72,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 since October 2023. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli forces have carried out hundreds of violations since the ceasefire, killing 603 Palestinians and injuring 1,618 others.
