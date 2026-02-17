Medicos Premier League Season 1 Cricket Tournament Organised

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Healthcare professionals across Qatar gathered on Saturday, February 14 at Ideal Indian School ground for a one-day cricket tournament organised by Medicos Markhiya.

Medicos Premier League Season 1 cricket tournament is organised with an aim to foster relationship and develop unity among the healthcare workers from various institutions across the Qatar region. The event was sponsored by Abeer Medical Group-Qatar and inaugurated by Dr. Nithyananda, Group Director- Abeer Medical Centre Qatar, UAE, & Kuwait.

During his speech, he emphasised the contribution of healthcare professionals in the society and thanked them for all the efforts putting together to ensure the health and wellness of fellow human beings.

He also congratulated organisers of Medicos premier league for their incredible effort in organizing such an event.

Medicos premier league cricket tournament hosted 10 teams and the tournament ended with final match between QRC Warriors and Spike CC with Spike CC grabbing the trophy by beating QRC warriors.

The Manager of Medicos premier league Abul Rehman handed over the Champions trophy and Mahroof handed over the runners up trophy.