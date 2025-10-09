UAE's Hottest Travel Trend: Family Getaways, Multi-Generational Trips Booming

UAE families are increasingly turning holidays into multi-generational get-togethers, as a growing number plan trips to reconnect amid busy lifestyles, a new report has revealed.

Published by online flight and hotel booking platform Skyscanner, the study found that 41 per cent of UAE residents' plan to travel with their family in 2026, building on the trend where 31 per cent said they travelled with their parents and grandparents on trips within the last two years.

A large number of residents travel abroad every year, including grandparents, particularly to cooler climates during the summer holidays and again during the winter break. Additionally, many people travel to Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia during Eid and other holidays.

Additionally, UAE residents also choose their destinations and itineraries with literary escapes, hobbies, and passions, as well as skincare treatments in mind.

The Skyscanner Travel Trends report 2026 has identified seven trends that will influence the travel plans of UAE residents for next year.

A total of 61 per cent of people say they plan to take more overseas holidays in 2026 than in 2025.

It found that there is a rise in travellers seeking connections through travel – meeting matches and friends on the move. Data shows 82 per cent of individuals in the UAE have considered travelling internationally to meet new people, while 32 per cent are open to meeting people with different cultures.

Hotel accommodations will increasingly shape where and why people from the UAE will travel. Data showed that 76 per cent of UAE travellers have picked a destination based purely on accommodation.

While more than half – 55 per cent – of adults in the UAE reported purchasing beauty or skincare products on previous international trips, 45 per cent plan to visit beauty stores and receive skincare/beauty treatments in 2026. Therefore, beauty rituals have the potential to shape how, not just where, beauty lovers travel. Furthermore, 37 per cent said beauty-related activities are cheaper abroad than at home.

Data showed that nearly 9 out of 10 - 92 per cent - of people in the UAE are looking into booking a summer or autumn trip to a mountain destination next year, and 31 per cent are planning a hiking trip, with 59 per cent saying the clean air and cooler weather make mountain trips more appealing.

Travellers are searching for the most authentic bites in the food aisles, with 83 per cent saying they often or always explore the local supermarkets or grocery stores on their trips, while 57 per cent say they learn more about local culture in food aisles. Furthermore, 44 per cent are keen to try local food on holiday.

Interestingly, more than seven people out of 10 consider reading time important while they travel, while 78 per cent have thought about booking a trip inspired by literacy content.