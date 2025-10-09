Carta To Acquire Sirvatus To Bring Tech-Enabled Loan Operations To Private Credit Fund Cfos

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Carta , the software platform purpose-built for private capital, today announced that it has acquired Sirvatus , a leading loan administration platform for private credit funds. The acquisition makes Carta the first truly integrated platform for private credit fund CFOs, seamlessly combining fund administration, loan operations, and investor reporting into one end-to-end platform.

As investors pour capital into private credit - with assets under management surging to more than $1.7 trillion in 2024 and expected to reach $2.8 trillion by 2028* – private credit fund managers need next-generation tools to meet rising market demands for speed, accuracy, and transparency. Carta's end-to-end Loan Operations solution replaces cumbersome, error-prone manual tasks-allowing managers to spend more time focused on investing and less on administration.

“With Sirvatus and Carta Loan Operations, we're expanding Carta's ERP for Private Capital to serve one of the industry's fastest growing asset classes in private credit,” said Henry Ward, Chief Executive Officer, Carta.“In the same way that we've helped venture and private equity CFOs automate their fund operations by connecting portfolio company cap table events with our fund accounting suite, Loan Operations allows private credit managers to effectively manage underlying loan data and integrate it into their fund workflows.”

With the acquisition of Sirvatus, Carta will offer:



Native support for complex structures: Capture bespoke deal terms like cash sweeps, PIK toggles, unitranche loans, and amendments directly from loan agreements in a purpose-built system.

Automated loan tracking : Real-time dashboards display current loan positions, payment schedules, interest rates, loan and portfolio-level returns modeling and compliance status.

Integrated accounting and reconciliation: Fund accounting updates instantly with every loan transaction, eliminating manual data entry and reconciliation.

Seamless investor reporting: Institutional investors received transparent, timely performance data and customizable reports through Carta's consolidated LP Portal. Scalable, audit-ready infrastructure: Built to support funds of all sizes, with automated workflows to ensure accuracy and streamline audits.

“Together with Carta, we unlock what private credit fund managers have long been missing: an interoperable solution connecting underlying asset data with their most critical fund workflows and reporting," said Trevor Cook, Chief Executive Officer, Sirvatus.“Our shared vision is to give every private credit fund, regardless of size, access to purpose-built technology and real-time data to transform how they operate. We look forward to continuing to execute on this vision alongside the Carta team.”

The acquisition of Sirvatus follows a period of significant growth and strategic expansion for Carta. Last week, Carta announced the acquisition of Accelex, enhancing its ability to automate and streamline data extraction and analysis for private markets. Carta has also deepened its collaboration with some of the world's largest financial institutions, including an expanded partnership with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management to increase access and transparency for private market investments, and New York Stock Exchange, Carta's preferred listing partner.

With these advancements, Carta is doubling down on its commitment to modernize private markets, equipping fund managers and investors with the tools they need to drive efficiency, transparency and growth. To stay connected, follow Carta on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , Youtube , or visit carta .

*Preqin Future of Alternatives 2028

About Carta

Carta connects founders, investors, and limited partners through world-class software purpose-built for everyone in venture capital and private equity. Carta's world-class fund administration platform supports 9,000+ funds and SPVs representing over $185B in assets under administration on fund administration, SPV formation, and more. Trusted by more than 65,000 companies, Carta helps private businesses in over 160 countries manage their cap tables, valuations, taxes, equity programs, compensation, and more. Carta has been included on the Fortune Best Large Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance list, Forbes' list of the World's Best Cloud Companies, Fast Company's Most Innovative list, and Inc. 's Fastest-Growing Private Companies list. For more information, visit carta .

