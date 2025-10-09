Crypto Industry, Wall Street Expect Tokenization To Transform Global Markets

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The world of finance is changing fast, and one of the biggest shifts coming is tokenization. Both Wall Street and the crypto industry believe that turning real-world assets like stocks, bonds, and funds into digital tokens will completely reshape how global markets work. Tokenization means that traditional assets are recorded and traded on a blockchain, allowing investors to buy, sell, and settle transactions almost instantly.

As tokenization gains ground in financial markets, other segments of the blockchain ecosystem, such as crypto mining conducted by enterprises like MARA Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) , could enjoy...

