Ainewsbreaks Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY) Appoints Dr. Joel Gagnier As Chief Science Officer To Advance AI-Driven Health Research

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Fifty 1 Labs (OTC: FITY) , a cutting-edge innovator at the intersection of artificial intelligence, clinical research, and personalized wellness, announced the appointment of Dr. Joel Gagnier, BA, ND, MSc, PhD, as Chief Science Officer. A recognized leader in clinical epidemiology and research methodology, Dr. Gagnier currently serves as Associate Professor in Epidemiology & Biostatistics and Surgery at Western University's Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry. His expertise in clinical trial design, bias reduction, and patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) strengthens Fifty1 AI Labs' commitment to rigorous, evidence-based research, positioning the company to advance AI-driven solutions in musculoskeletal health, pain management, and personalized wellness.

About Fifty1 AI Labs

Fifty1 AI Labs, a subsidiary of Fifty1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY), is redefining drug discovery by using AI to unlock new potential in proven medicines. By repurposing safe, off-patent compounds, we accelerate smarter therapies that improve lives, reduce costs, and create lasting value for patients, partners, and forward-thinking investors.

