Ainewsbreaks Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY) Appoints Dr. Joel Gagnier As Chief Science Officer To Advance AI-Driven Health Research
About Fifty1 AI Labs
Fifty1 AI Labs, a subsidiary of Fifty1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY), is redefining drug discovery by using AI to unlock new potential in proven medicines. By repurposing safe, off-patent compounds, we accelerate smarter therapies that improve lives, reduce costs, and create lasting value for patients, partners, and forward-thinking investors.
About AINewsWire
AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
