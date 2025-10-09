Cryptonewsbreaks Cryptocurrencywire Amplified By Ignitionx To Target Crypto Investors
With this combined approach, clients get both editorial credibility and paid reach in the crypto space. Stories, thought leadership pieces, white papers or announcements can be delivered directly into the screens of digital asset investors, amplifying impact and enabling measurement of which crypto audiences engage with which content.
About IBN
IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment community over the course of 19+ years. Through its Dynamic Brand Portfolio, IBN has built a collective audience of millions of social media followers and provides: (1) access to InvestorWire's wire network, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets, (3) press release enhancement for maximum impact, (4) broad distribution to a growing social media base, and (5) a full suite of tailored corporate communications solutions.
For more information, please visit
About IgnitionX
IgnitionX (IX) is a data-driven marketing solution that helps publicly listed companies responsibly leverage big data to pursue fair market valuation. By integrating programmatic advertising with advanced analytics, IX ensures content and ads reach the right investor audiences at the right time and on the right platforms.
For more information, please visit
About CryptoCurrencyWire
CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:
CryptoCurrencyWire
Austin, Texas
512.354.7000 Office
[email protected]
CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by IBN
