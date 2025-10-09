Bihar: NDA Leaders Mock Tejashwi Yadav Over His Promise Of One Govt Job Per Family

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 9 (IANS) After Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav promised one government job per family, the NDA leaders in Bihar sharply criticised him.

Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh mocked Tejashwi Yadav's statement, invoking the land-for-jobs scandal linked to his father, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

“I laugh when I hear him talk about giving jobs. His father gave jobs in exchange for land. What will he do now?” Singh quipped.

Continuing his attack, Giriraj Singh questioned Tejashwi's performance during his tenure in the previous government.

“You talk about competing with Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi, but what did RJD achieve in 15 years of rule? You were a minister-what work did you do in your department? You have done nothing but lied,” he said.

On the issue of seat-sharing within the NDA, Giriraj Singh dismissed reports of discord, asserting that everything is fine within the alliance.

“The two major parties are the BJP and JDU. Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, and Upendra Kushwaha have every right to make demands, but there is no resentment. The NDA is united,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief and Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi also ridiculed Tejashwi's promise, calling it a sign of desperation for power.

“Such an announcement is nothing but a sign of desperation to achieve power,” Manjhi wrote on X.

“At this rate, Tejashwi Yadav may soon announce that every family in Bihar will be given a farmhouse on the Moon and Mars if the RJD forms the government,” he further said.

Taking a jibe, he added,“No matter how hard a donkey tries, it cannot grow horns on its head.”

Earlier in the day, Tejashwi Yadav said,“The election campaign in Bihar has officially begun. Therefore, I announce that when our government is formed, every family in Bihar will have one member employed in a government job within 20 months.”