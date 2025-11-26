50 Cent's Docu-Series On Sean 'Diddy' Combs To Release On December 2

Rapper 50 Cent's highly anticipated docu-series about Sean "Diddy" Combs titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning is set to premiere on December 2, according to Variety.

According to the official synopsis, the series "is a staggering examination of the media mogul, music legend and convicted offender. Born with an insatiable drive for stardom and a knack for spotting talent, Combs made a quick ascent through the ranks of the music industry with Bad Boy Entertainment and was crucial in bringing hip-hop to the pop masses and launching the careers of dozens of generation-defining artists like The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Jodeci and Danity Kane."

Recommended For You

The synopsis added, "But along the way, and as detailed by his former associates, childhood friends, artists and employees, something darker began to colour his ambitions. Through explosive, never-before-seen materials, including exclusive interviews with those formerly in his orbit, this documentary tells the story of a powerful, enterprising man and the gilded empire he built, and the underworld that lay just beneath its surface."

Meanwhile, Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently in prison under the charges of two prostitution-related offences.

The rapper's release date has been extended for an extra month till June 8, 2028.

According to Page Six, Combs, who was initially slated to finish his serving time on May 8, 2028, will now have to stay till June 4, 2028. He is currently placed at the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institute in New Jersey.