Blaze at Hong Kong Housing Estate Claims Four Lives
(MENAFN) At least four individuals, including a firefighter, lost their lives, and three others sustained injuries on Wednesday in Hong Kong when a significant fire erupted at a residential complex.
According to the fire department, "two of the injured are in critical condition, while the third is stable," as reported by a news agency.
The flames rapidly spread across bamboo scaffolding at the estate, affecting at least three blocks in the Tai Po area during the afternoon, according to a media outlet.
The residential complex, named Wang Fuk Court, consists of eight blocks and houses over 1,900 apartments.
Earlier, the fire department elevated the fire alert to the second-highest tier, "No. 4." Several additional residents were reported to be trapped inside the building.
Images and videos shared on social media displayed dense smoke rising into the sky as the fire consumed parts of the structure, while firefighters battled to control the inferno.
Rescue efforts are ongoing as authorities continue to respond to the emergency.
