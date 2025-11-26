Mamata's Remarks Will Create Chaos: BJP Slams Bengal CM On SIR

MENAFN - IANS) Siddharthnagar, Nov 26 (IANS) As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a stern warning to the Central government over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the state - declaring that she would take to the streets nationwide and“shake the entire nation," BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Wednesday criticised her remarks, saying such statements from a sitting Chief Minister could create unrest.

This comes as addressing an anti-SIR rally in Bongaon, Mamata Banerjee referred to the BJP's campaign in Bihar and alleged that the people there failed to recognise what she called the party's“game plan.” She had warned that this would not happen in West Bengal. She said,“If you target me in Bengal and I consider any assault on my people as a personal attack, then I will shake the entire nation. I will travel across the country after the elections.”

Reacting to it, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal told IANS,“Mamata Banerjee has given such a statement despite being the Chief Minister. Her remarks will only promote chaos. This shows confusion and panic.”

He went on to claim that the Bihar elections demonstrated the consequences of removing alleged illegal voters.

“Bihar has proven that if Rohingyas, Bangladeshis, and other illegal voters are removed from the voter rolls, the political results change. The same will happen in West Bengal,” he said.

Pal argued that the SIR exercise is a standard legal process.

“The purpose of Special Intensive Revision is to clean voter rolls. If someone's name is wrongly excluded, they have the right to appeal. Every citizen of India has the right to vote - but not illegal immigrants. Yet Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, and Rahul Gandhi are opposing SIR as if they are fighting for Rohingyas and Bangladeshis,” he added.

The revision of electoral rolls is underway ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The Election Commission has started the second phase of SIR across 12 states and Union Territories, with the final voter list scheduled for publication on February 7, 2026.

The first phase of SIR was carried out in Bihar before its Assembly elections. The current phase covers West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Chhattisgarh.