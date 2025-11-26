403
Palestinian Journalist Denies Israeli Claims of “Fake Reporter”
(MENAFN) From his makeshift tent in the conflict-ridden Gaza Strip, Palestinian journalist Motasem Ahmad Dalloul rejected allegations of a smear campaign directed at him by Israeli officials.
On Sunday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry labeled Dalloul a “fake reporter,” accusing him of covering Gaza affairs while allegedly residing in Poland.
Speaking from his tent amid the debris of his demolished home in the Zeitoun neighborhood of southern Gaza City, Dalloul told a news agency that he had not departed the Gaza Strip during the two years of Israeli bombardment and has persistently documented Israeli violence against civilians in the territory.
Like numerous other journalists in Gaza, Dalloul relied on an international SIM card to access the internet and communicate with the outside world, after the Israeli military destroyed the enclave’s communications networks, leaving large areas without internet for extended periods.
He explained that the SIM card he uses belongs to the company “Plus,” owned by a Polish firm, which led to his account on the US social media platform X appearing as though it were based in Poland.
