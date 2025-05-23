Luka Modric's Real Madrid Legacy: 10 Reasons Midfield Maestro Will Never Be Forgotten

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Luka Modric's legendary 13-year Real Madrid career will be remembered for his unmatched skill, leadership, and record-breaking achievements.

After 13 unforgettable years at Real Madrid, Luka Modric on Thursday confirmed his departure from the club following the upcoming Club World Cup in June. As the Croatian maestro prepares to say goodbye, it's clear that his legacy at the Santiago Bernabéu is nothing short of historic.

Over 13 seasons, Modric helped Real Madrid win 28 major trophies, including a record six UEFA Champions League titles, cementing his place in the club's glittering history.

Renowned for his vision, creativity, and precision passing, Modric was the heartbeat of Real Madrid's midfield, orchestrating play and controlling the tempo in some of the most intense matches.

In 2018, Modric broke the duopoly of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo by winning the Ballon d'Or, becoming the first midfielder in a decade to claim football's most prestigious individual award.

With 590 appearances, Modric ranks among Real Madrid's most loyal servants, consistently delivering top performances season after season.

His accolades extend beyond club football, winning The Best FIFA Men's Player award and being named UEFA Men's Player of the Year, proving his dominance on the global stage.

Across 13 seasons, Modric maintained a level of performance that few midfielders worldwide could match, blending skill, stamina, and intelligence effortlessly.

As Real Madrid's captain, Modric led by example on and off the pitch, embodying the values and fighting spirit that define Los Blancos.

Modric is the most decorated player in Real Madrid's 123-year history, a testament to his impact and lasting legacy at one of football's greatest clubs.

His humility, work ethic, and passion earned him deep respect and affection from Madridistas, who admired not just his skills but his character.

Modric consistently delivered when it mattered most-whether it was a crucial assist in a Champions League final or dictating play in El Clasico, his composure under pressure made him Real Madrid's go-to man on the biggest stages.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez summed it up best:“Luka Modric will forever remain in the hearts of all Real Madrid fans as a unique and exemplary footballer who represented the values of our club.”

The Santiago Bernabeu will pay tribute to Modric during the final league match this Saturday, a fitting farewell to a player who has defined an era and inspired generations.

As Luka Modric closes this chapter of his illustrious career, Real Madrid and its supporters prepare to say goodbye to a true legend-one whose legacy will echo through the history of football for years to come.