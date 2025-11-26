403
Venezuela’s Maduro declares country “invincible” against US
(MENAFN) According to reports, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday asserted that the US “cannot defeat Venezuela” and described his nation as “invincible.”
Speaking on a televised program, Maduro expressed gratitude to those who have supported Venezuela amid what he called prolonged political and psychological attacks, saying, "Despite the psychological and political warfare we have been subjected to for months, we are receiving an indescribable amount of support messages."
The comments came shortly after the US designated the Cartel de los Soles — which it claims is controlled by Maduro and senior Venezuelan officials — as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.
The move coincides with a substantial US military buildup in the region, including the deployment of an aircraft carrier group and F-35 fighter jets.
Tensions between Washington and Caracas have intensified since August, when President Donald Trump ordered a Caribbean military deployment aimed at targeting drug cartels and disrupting trafficking routes said to be linked to Maduro. Venezuela has condemned the US actions, describing them as a pretext for intervention and alleging that the ultimate goal is regime change.
