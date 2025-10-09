West Bengal School Service Commission Notifies Recruitment For Group C & Group D Posts

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 9 (IANS) The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), on Thursday, issued the recruitment notification for Group-C and Group-D posts, officials said.

As per the notification, applications can be received from November 3 to December 3.

This time, the exam for recruitment of non-teaching staff is going to be held.

The notification said that there are 2,989 vacancies in Group C posts.

At the same time, there are 5,488 vacancies in Group D.

For both the posts, candidates of the general category will have to pay Rs 400 for the application.

Candidates of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and differently-abled categories will have to pay Rs 150.

However, tainted and ineligible candidates will not be able to apply for the exam.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu in a post on his official X account informed about the new notification.

"The West Bengal Central School Service Commission has published a notification for recruitment to Group C and Group D posts in schools in West Bengal. This is another step taken by the School Education Department of the state government under the advice and active monitoring of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the employment of the job-seeking youth of Bengal! My heartfelt wishes to all the job-seeking youths applying for these posts," Basu wrote.

Last month, the SSC held State Level Selection Test (SLST) in two rounds to recruit teachers for Classes 9 to 12.

The SLST was held after nine years to fill up 35,726 teaching posts for classes 9-10 and 11-12.

Of these vacancies, 23,212 posts are for Classes 9 and 10, and 12,514 are for Classes 11 and 12.

The fresh examination is being held in the backdrop of a teacher recruitment scam, which rocked the West Bengal politics for last few years.

Several people, including former State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, Trinamool MLA Jiban Krishna Saha and a large number of officers of the State Education Department, were arrested by central investigation agencies for indulging in massive corruption to help candidates get teaching jobs in exchange for money and also by manipulation of OMR sheets.

The Supreme Court, on April 3, annulled the appointment of about 26,000 teachers and non-teaching staff whose recruitment was carried out following the 2016 selection process.

The fresh exams are being held following a Supreme Court order, which also barred the previous panel's (2016) tainted and ineligible candidates from appearing in the fresh exam.

On August 30, the WBSSC, as per the Supreme Court's order, published the list of names of 1,806 tainted candidates, who had bagged teaching jobs through the recruitment scam.