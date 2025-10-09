Computer-Aided Drug Design (CADD) Market Competitive Landscape Report Towards Healthcare
|Country
|Regulatory Body
|Initiatives
|U.S.
|US FDA (Food and Drug Administration)
|Issued with the title Considerations for the Use of Artificial Intelligence to Support Regulatory Decision Making for Drug and Biological Products.
|China
|Shanghai government
|In December 2024, the government introduced its "AI + Medicine" plan for 2025–2027.
|Japan
|Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW)
|In January 2025, the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW) announced a long-term fund to support new drug development, with AI-enabled discovery identified as a major area of focus.
Segmental Insights
By type analysis
Why did the Structure-Based Drug Design (SBDD) Segment Lead the Market in 2024?
The structure-based drug design (SBDD) segment accounted for a major share of the computer-aided drug design (CADD) market in 2024. It is usually dependent on the 3D structural information of biological targets for detecting and optimizing potential novel drug molecules. In 2025, the Nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid) applied SBDD principles to evolve protease inhibitors, leveraging its role in faster drug response to new pathogens. Alongside, SBDD is widely employed in drug repurposing and virtual screening.
Whereas the ligand-based drug design (LBDD) segment is estimated to register rapid expansion. This type of design is used in diverse techniques, particularly quantitative structure-activity relationships (QSAR), pharmacophore modeling, molecular similarity and fingerprint-based methods, & ml models. Currently, LBDD is highly exploring scaffold hopping, a technique to identify new, structurally varied molecules that exhibit similar biological activity to a known lead compound.
By technology analysis
What Made the Molecular Docking Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?
The molecular docking segment led the computer-aided drug design (CADD) market in 2024. This type of technology is integrated with machine learning for enhanced accuracy and the transformation of novel techniques, such as ensemble docking and covalent docking, to robustly manage protein flexibility. Besides this, ongoing integration with other computational methods, like molecular dynamics (MD) simulations for a more complete analysis of interactions.
However, the AI/ML-based drug design segment is predicted to expand at a rapid CAGR during 2025-2034. The use of these technologies in the analysis of massive, complex datasets in boosting research activities accelerates clinical success rates and identifies new therapies for chronic and rare diseases. The latest example is Insilico Medicine's generative AI platform, which had detected the target and created this drug for treating fibrosis.
By application analysis
How did the Cancer Research Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?
In 2024, the cancer research segment captured a dominant share of the global computer-aided drug design (CADD) market. The segment is mainly driven by an emergency demand for new and more efficacious cancer treatments, and is provided by technological advancements like artificial intelligence (AI). Linvoseltamab (Lynozyfic), a bispecific T-cell engager for multiple myeloma , was approved by the FDA in July 2025. This uses CADD to explore binding simultaneously to cancer cells and immune cells to offer a targeted immune response.
However, the infectious diseases segment will expand rapidly in the coming era. Global patients are facing the rapid emergence of antimicrobial resistance, as well as developing new pathogens, like COVID-19 are fostering innovations in drug designing by using the latest and sophisticated technologies, such as CADD. In March 2025, CADD-guided design of coumarin-based compounds as potential antibiotics, aided with molecular docking and dynamics simulations, which examines the binding of these compounds to bacterial DNA gyrase, was published.
By end-user analysis
Why did the Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies Segment Lead the Market in 2024?
The pharmaceutical and biotech companies segment held a major share of the computer-aided drug design (CADD) market in 2024. A rise in demand for more effective drug discovery processes, the robustness of CADD in the prediction of drug toxicity early, and the increasing collaborative ecosystem involving pharmaceutical companies , biotech firms, and academic institutions are fueling the segmental growth. These companies are increasingly adopting cloud-based solutions and de novo drug design for developing novel targeted therapies .
On the other hand, the academic & research institutes segment will expand fastest. These institutions are bolstering approaches in deep generative models with expanded virtual screening, protein structure prediction, and study of ADMET properties. Ongoing collaboration of academic labs often with pharmaceutical companies, facilitating expertise and contributing to the discovery and improvements in new drug leads. These research institutions are further leveraging the use of CADD in designing inhibitors for the enzyme -secretase, a target for Alzheimer's disease.
By deployment mode analysis
How did the On-Premise Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?
In 2024, the on-premise segment led with a major share of the computer-aided drug design (CADD) market. A prominent advantage is that data within their own firewalls lowers the risk of external breaches or unauthorized access from third-party cloud providers. Alongside, academic institutions and biotech companies are widely using on-premise systems for projects that demonstrate complex, newly discovered biological targets. It also gives rise to the maintenance control over the complete data lifecycle to comply with regulations, specifically HIPAA in healthcare.
Moreover, the cloud-based segment is estimated to witness the fastest expansion during 2025-2034. This system encompasses rapid, affordable, flexible, on-demand access to high-performance computing resources. Recently, these platforms have been incorporated into structure-based drug design targeting key cancer-related proteins like EGFR, such as the development of drugs like gefitinib and erlotinib. They are also offering access to complex computational systems, particularly combined Quantum Mechanics (QM) and Molecular Mechanics (MM) simulations.
Ongoing Developments in the Computer-Aided Drug Design (CADD) Market
- In August 2025, Polaris Quantum Biotech (PolarisQB) officially launched QuADD (Quantum-Aided Drug Design), a SaaS platform for drug discovery that applies quantum computing and artificial intelligence. In June 2025, the UK's newest Techbio company, launched a next-generation artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery (AIDD) platform by aligning the power of generative AI with brain-inspired methodologies. In May 2025, Profluent, an AI-assisted protein design company, unveiled ProGen3, a new family of advanced protein models trained on the world's largest curated protein sequence dataset. In March 2025, Google DeepMind introduced TxGemma, an open collection of AI models evolved to boost the effectiveness of drug discovery and clinical trial predictions.
Computer-Aided Drug Design (CADD) Market Key Players List
- Schrödinger, Inc. BIOVIA (Dassault Systèmes) Certara Cresset OpenEye Scientific Software ChemAxon Accelrys (now part of BIOVIA) Elsevier (via their PharmaPendium and related software) Molsoft LLC ChemDiv, Inc. Simulations Plus, Inc. Insilico Medicine Exscientia Atomwise Genedata AG Maestro (by Schrödinger) Accenture (AI and cloud-based drug design services) IBM Watson Health Chemical Computing Group (CCG) BioSolveIT GmbH
Segments Covered in the Report
By Type
- Structure-Based Drug Design (SBDD) Ligand-Based Drug Design (LBDD) Others
By Technology
- Molecular Docking Molecular Dynamics Simulation Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationship (QSAR) Pharmacophore Modeling Virtual Screening Others: AI/ML-based drug design, Deep learning, Quantum computing applications.
By Application
- Infectious Diseases Cardiovascular Diseases Neurological Disorders Others: Autoimmune diseases, metabolic disorders, and rare diseases.
By End Use
- Academic and Research Institutes Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Others: Government agencies.
By Deployment Mode
- On-premise Cloud-based
By Region
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
