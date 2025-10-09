Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Hosts 'The Purpose Forum' With 124 Participants To Empower Private Sector Contributions To Community Development

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Event organised as part of the 'Sustainability 365' initiative

. The forum featured insightful talks and discussions with representatives from DP World Foundation, Furjan Dubai, Emirates Nature–WWF, and the Dubai Community Contributions Establishment (Jood).

. Participants explored innovative approaches to measuring success in community empowerment beyond traditional metrics.

. Sessions identified frameworks to strengthen the integration between corporate philanthropy and community initiatives for lasting social impact.

. The event underlined Dubai Chamber of Commerce's ongoing efforts to expand institutional engagement and advance responsible, sustainable business practices.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully hosted 'The Purpose Forum.' The event explored ways to enhance corporate commitment to social responsibility, advance community support initiatives, and expand the positive impact of the private sector, highlighting best practices and sharing experiences from across the business community.

The forum was held as part of the Sustainability 365 initiative organised by the chamber's Centre for Responsible Business from 6-30 October. It attracted 124 participants from companies operating across diverse sectors.

The forum provided a dynamic platform for in-depth discussions and highlighted the chamber's ongoing initiatives to foster greater corporate engagement through the impactful programmes offered by its Centre for Responsible Business (CRB).

Attendees benefited from valuable insights shared through a series of talks and a panel discussion. The event featured speakers from DP World Foundation, Furjan Dubai, Emirates Nature–WWF, and the Dubai Community Contributions Establishment (Jood).

Participants explored a range of topics including health, culture, and global philanthropy, all reinforcing the importance of strategic and structured giving as an effective tool for creating positive social impact. The sessions also underlined the importance of public-private collaboration to expand the scope of purpose-driven initiatives globally, while emphasising the need for inclusive local approaches that foster cohesive communities.

Further sessions addressed the complementary role of social enterprises in national efforts, alongside strategies for fostering inclusion, volunteerism, and civic engagement. Key questions included how organisations define the concept of“community” and how these definitions shape their strategies and activities.

The forum also facilitated dialogue on meaningful collaboration across sectors, identifying opportunities to build bridges and define the elements of truly effective partnerships. Discussions extended to measuring success in community empowerment beyond traditional metrics, understanding the long-term value brought by cross-sector collaborations, and how philanthropy and community-led initiatives can best complement each other to achieve lasting sustainability.

For more than two decades, Dubai Chamber of Commerce's Centre for Responsible Business has played a vital role in advancing responsible and sustainable practices in Dubai. The centre continues to support and encourage companies to adopt ESG principles to boost performance, enhance competitiveness, and strengthen social and environmental impact. It also provides a wide range of platforms, tools, and knowledge resources to help businesses embed governance, sustainability, and social responsibility throughout their activities.