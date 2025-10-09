Censor Board Directs Cuts In Shane Nigam's New Film Over Beef Biryani Scene

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 (IANS) Shane Nigam's much-anticipated film 'Soul of Haal' has run into a censorship crisis, with the Censor Board instructing the filmmakers to remove a scene featuring beef biryani and dialogues related to a ceremonial salute.

In response, the film's production team has approached the Kerala High Court, challenging the board's directive.

The board's objections include the dialogue“Dhwaja Pranama, the team is on guard” and a scene depicting the consumption of beef biryani.

These instructions have delayed the issuance of the censor certificate, putting the film's release on hold.

Filmmakers argue that these cuts compromise the narrative and have sought judicial intervention to resolve the issue.

Directed by debutant Veer, 'Haal' was originally scheduled to release on September 12, but the date was subsequently postponed.

The film, one of the biggest budget projects in Shane Nigam's career, features Sakshi Vaidya in the female lead role.

The supporting cast boasts seasoned actors such as Johnny Antony, Nath, Vineeth Beep Kumar, K. Madhupal, Sangeetha Madhavan Nair, Joy Mathew, Nishant Sagar, Niyas Becker, Riyas Narmakala, Suresh Krishna, Ravindran, Sohan Seenulal, Manoj K.U., Unniraj, and Sreedhanya, promising a strong ensemble performance.

'Haal' is slated for a simultaneous release in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, positioning it as a colorful, multi-lingual entertainer.

In addition, the film marks Bollywood singer Ankith Tiwari's Malayalam cinema debut.

The censorship row highlights the ongoing tension between creative freedom and regulatory oversight, with filmmakers urging the court to allow the film to be released without compromising its content.

The High Court's decision is eagerly awaited by fans and industry watchers alike, who have been anticipating Shane Nigam's latest performance.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the film's release remains in limbo, intensifying anticipation for one of Malayalam cinema's most talked-about projects of the year.