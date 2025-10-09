403
France’s National Assembly rejects move to charge Macron
(MENAFN) France’s National Assembly rejected a motion to impeach President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, declaring the proposal “inadmissible,” according to a news agency.
The motion, put forward by lawmakers from the far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party and several Green deputies, accused Macron of responsibility for the nation’s ongoing political turmoil. However, it failed to clear the initial procedural hurdle at the Assembly’s Bureau, which must approve any impeachment initiative before it can advance.
LFI national coordinator Manuel Bompard commented on social media, saying left-wing members supported the motion, while deputies from Macron’s Renaissance party and the conservative Republicans opposed it. Lawmakers from the far-right National Rally abstained. “Le Pen saves Macron again,” Bompard said, criticizing the far-right’s decision.
Earlier this year, 104 opposition lawmakers had called for Macron’s impeachment, blaming him for escalating the political crisis after his 2024 decision to dissolve parliament and call early elections.
The resulting political deadlock has triggered repeated government instability, with France seeing three prime ministers in the past year. The latest, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, resigned on October 6 amid ongoing budget disputes and political uncertainty.
