$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iana Wong

Iana Wong


2025-10-09 01:06:27
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Postdoctoral Research Associate in Psychology, University of Sydney
Profile Articles Activity

I recently completed a PhD in Psychology at The University of New South Wales (UNSW). In my PhD, I examined the risk factors for intimate partner violence. I applied the attachment theory in the investigation. Specifically, I examined why insecurely attached people were more likely to perpetrate and experience the violence.

Prior to that, I completed a master's degree by research at The University of Sydney. I examined the perceptions of ADHD among young people who were diagnosed with this disorder. Moreover, I compared how diagnosed adolescents and their parents viewed ADHD, and how their divergent perceptions affect adolescents' wellbeing and coping with the disorder.

I am currently working as a Postdoctoral Researcher at The University of Sydney. I am examining how and why people worsen their romantic partner's emotions, which can inform the development of psychological aggression.

Experience
  • –present Postdoctoral Research Associate in Psychology, The University of Sydney
Education
  • 2025 The University of New South Wales, PhD in Psychology
  • 2018 The University of Sydney, MPhil in Psychology

The Conversation

MENAFN09102025000199003603ID1110171086

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search