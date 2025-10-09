Postdoctoral Research Associate in Psychology, University of Sydney

I recently completed a PhD in Psychology at The University of New South Wales (UNSW). In my PhD, I examined the risk factors for intimate partner violence. I applied the attachment theory in the investigation. Specifically, I examined why insecurely attached people were more likely to perpetrate and experience the violence.

Prior to that, I completed a master's degree by research at The University of Sydney. I examined the perceptions of ADHD among young people who were diagnosed with this disorder. Moreover, I compared how diagnosed adolescents and their parents viewed ADHD, and how their divergent perceptions affect adolescents' wellbeing and coping with the disorder.

I am currently working as a Postdoctoral Researcher at The University of Sydney. I am examining how and why people worsen their romantic partner's emotions, which can inform the development of psychological aggression.

–present Postdoctoral Research Associate in Psychology, The University of Sydney



2025 The University of New South Wales, PhD in Psychology 2018 The University of Sydney, MPhil in Psychology

