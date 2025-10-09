403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Irayple AMR Intelligent Logistics Solution Successfully Deployed At Xunjiexing's Zhuhai Factory
EINPresswire/ -- Shenzhen Xunjiexing Technology Corp. Ltd., a national high-tech enterprise established in 2005 and specializing in PCB (Printed Circuit Board) manufacturing, has completed the construction of its new flagship automated factory in Zhuhai in 2024. The facility has now successfully implemented ๐ข๐๐๐๐๐๐'๐ฌ ๐๐๐ ๐๐ง๐ญ๐๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐๐ง๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐๐ฌ ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, marking a significant milestone in the company's digital transformation.
As part of this deployment, iRAYPLE implemented a large-scale fleet of ๐๐๐ญ๐๐ง๐ญ ๐๐๐ engineered for high stability, precise positioning, and flexible carrier adaptation. These AMRs are flexibly scheduled under the MES-ICS-RCS system architecture, enabling fully automated material requests, transfers, and buffer-zone management. iRAYPLE's self-developed Robot Control System (RCS) performs real-time task scheduling and optimal path planning, ensuring continuous and efficient intralogistics operations across the entire facility.
The solution delivers end-to-end smart logistics coverage throughout the PCB production processโfrom Board Cut to Final Quality Controlโachieving fully unmanned transfers between processing equipment and buffer areas. The AMRs also interface with cross-floor elevator systems, enabling efficient vertical material flow and synchronized production across three manufacturing levels.
In addition, iRAYPLE's Integrated Control System (ICS) is fully integrated with the factory's MES platform to coordinate robotic arms for automated PCB loading and unloading. This high-level integration significantly enhances production efficiency and demonstrates the transition from isolated AMR applications to comprehensive, full-process intelligent logistics within the PCB sector.
Key Project Highlights
๐๐ฑ๐๐๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐๐ฅ ๐๐ญ๐๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐๐ง๐ ๐๐๐๐๐ญ๐ฒ
The AMRs maintain rack stability and secure transport even under challenging payload conditions.
๐๐๐๐๐ฅ๐๐ซ๐๐ญ๐๐ ๐๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐๐ฆ ๐๐ง๐ญ๐๐ ๐ซ๐๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง
The ICS system was rapidly integrated with both Xunjiexing's MES platform and the robotic arm equipment, enabling coordinated control for efficient and seamless PCB loading and unloading.
๐๐๐๐ฅ-๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐ ๐๐ฅ๐จ๐ฌ๐๐-๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ฉ ๐๐๐ง๐๐ ๐๐ฆ๐๐ง๐ญ
ICS provides real-time AMR status feedback to the MES platform, which utilizes task-traceability data to intelligently plan compact buffer zones, enabling high-efficiency, closed-loop logistics management.
๐๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ข-๐ฅ๐๐ฏ๐๐ฅ ๐๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐๐ฌ ๐๐จ๐จ๐ซ๐๐ข๐ง๐๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง
AMRs integrate with elevator systems to support seamless cross-floor material transport and production continuity.
This successful deployment demonstrates how iRAYPLE's AMR Intelligent Logistics Solution empowers manufacturers such as Xunjiexing to enhance operational efficiency, ensure intralogistics safety, and drive the PCB industry toward a new era of automation, intelligence, and scalable smart manufacturing.
๐๐๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ข๐๐๐๐๐๐
iRAYPLE, the flagship brand of Zhejiang HuaRay technology Co., Ltd, is a professional company focusing on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of machine vision and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) products and solutions. Concentrating on smart manufacturing, we have always insisted on satisfying customers' needs, creating value to help customers reduce costs, and making factories smarter. Founded in 2016, the business has expanded to cover more than 50 countries and regions.
As part of this deployment, iRAYPLE implemented a large-scale fleet of ๐๐๐ญ๐๐ง๐ญ ๐๐๐ engineered for high stability, precise positioning, and flexible carrier adaptation. These AMRs are flexibly scheduled under the MES-ICS-RCS system architecture, enabling fully automated material requests, transfers, and buffer-zone management. iRAYPLE's self-developed Robot Control System (RCS) performs real-time task scheduling and optimal path planning, ensuring continuous and efficient intralogistics operations across the entire facility.
The solution delivers end-to-end smart logistics coverage throughout the PCB production processโfrom Board Cut to Final Quality Controlโachieving fully unmanned transfers between processing equipment and buffer areas. The AMRs also interface with cross-floor elevator systems, enabling efficient vertical material flow and synchronized production across three manufacturing levels.
In addition, iRAYPLE's Integrated Control System (ICS) is fully integrated with the factory's MES platform to coordinate robotic arms for automated PCB loading and unloading. This high-level integration significantly enhances production efficiency and demonstrates the transition from isolated AMR applications to comprehensive, full-process intelligent logistics within the PCB sector.
Key Project Highlights
๐๐ฑ๐๐๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐๐ฅ ๐๐ญ๐๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐๐ง๐ ๐๐๐๐๐ญ๐ฒ
The AMRs maintain rack stability and secure transport even under challenging payload conditions.
๐๐๐๐๐ฅ๐๐ซ๐๐ญ๐๐ ๐๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐๐ฆ ๐๐ง๐ญ๐๐ ๐ซ๐๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง
The ICS system was rapidly integrated with both Xunjiexing's MES platform and the robotic arm equipment, enabling coordinated control for efficient and seamless PCB loading and unloading.
๐๐๐๐ฅ-๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐ ๐๐ฅ๐จ๐ฌ๐๐-๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ฉ ๐๐๐ง๐๐ ๐๐ฆ๐๐ง๐ญ
ICS provides real-time AMR status feedback to the MES platform, which utilizes task-traceability data to intelligently plan compact buffer zones, enabling high-efficiency, closed-loop logistics management.
๐๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ข-๐ฅ๐๐ฏ๐๐ฅ ๐๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐๐ฌ ๐๐จ๐จ๐ซ๐๐ข๐ง๐๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง
AMRs integrate with elevator systems to support seamless cross-floor material transport and production continuity.
This successful deployment demonstrates how iRAYPLE's AMR Intelligent Logistics Solution empowers manufacturers such as Xunjiexing to enhance operational efficiency, ensure intralogistics safety, and drive the PCB industry toward a new era of automation, intelligence, and scalable smart manufacturing.
๐๐๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ข๐๐๐๐๐๐
iRAYPLE, the flagship brand of Zhejiang HuaRay technology Co., Ltd, is a professional company focusing on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of machine vision and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) products and solutions. Concentrating on smart manufacturing, we have always insisted on satisfying customers' needs, creating value to help customers reduce costs, and making factories smarter. Founded in 2016, the business has expanded to cover more than 50 countries and regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information โas isโ without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches MultiโAgent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment