Sonatype Launches Nexus Repository Cloud For The Gen AI Era

Fulton, Md., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype ®, the leader in AI-centric DevSecOps, today announced the launch of Nexus Repository available in the cloud, the fully managed SaaS version of its industry-leading artifact repository manager. Built for modern software delivery and the speed of the gen AI-powered software development lifecycle (SDLC), Nexus Repository Cloud empowers developers and DevOps teams to build, release, and deploy applications at enterprise scale - with zero maintenance and built-in protection against malicious open source.

Trusted by 70% of the Fortune 100 and more than 15 million developers worldwide, Nexus Repository has long been the backbone of enterprise software development. As more enterprises implement AI into their development processes, the need for reliable, scalable, and secure artifact management in the cloud has never been greater. Sonatype research estimates 50% of unprotected repositories have already cached open source malware , putting enterprises at risk when developers pull dependencies directly into production pipelines.

“In today's gen AI era, enterprises need more than just another cloud repository - they need one that's inherently intelligent and secure,” said Mitchell Johnson, Chief Product Development Officer at Sonatype.“Because Sonatype uniquely combines deep open source intelligence with artifact management, Nexus Repository is the industry's first and only secure binary artifact repository. With the launch of Nexus Repository Cloud, enterprises can now choose a fully managed SaaS option to run at enterprise speed and scale, without ever trading off security for productivity.”

Nexus Repository Cloud brings all the power of the industry's most trusted repository into a cloud-native, fully managed service with:



Enterprise speed and scale : Cloud-native elasticity ensures performance never becomes a bottleneck.

Zero maintenance : Fully managed SaaS eliminates upgrades, patches, and downtime overhead.

AI-era artifact management : A central system of record for modern artifacts, from open source packages to AI/ML models.

Malware protection : Powered by Sonatype's unmatched open source intelligence and Repository Firewall , automatically blocking open source malware. Developer-first experience: Fast performance, simple onboarding, and the same trusted workflows developers already use.

“As we accelerate our cloud-first strategy at Sonatype, I'm excited to see our flagship Nexus Repository solution move to the cloud - a key step as we continue to shape the future of secure software development,” said Bhagwat Swaroop, Chief Executive Officer at Sonatype.“By delivering our most trusted repository manager as a fully managed service, we're helping enterprises scale with confidence, simplify operations, and give developers the modern foundation they need to thrive in the AI era.”

Available on the Sonatype website or on AWS Marketplace , Nexus Repository gives teams the flexibility to build and scale globally. For more information on Sonatype Nexus Repository, visit .

About Sonatype

Sonatype is the leader in AI-centric DevSecOps. As the maintainers of Maven Central and creators of Nexus Repository, Sonatype has spent two decades pioneering how the world manages and secures open source software - making Sonatype the trusted authority for modern software supply chains. With unmatched open source visibility and a unified product suite built for modern software development, Sonatype gives enterprises the intelligence and automated governance they need to harness the full potential of open source and AI. Sonatype handles the complexity behind the scenes: guiding component and model selection, blocking harmful malicious code, automating dependency and vulnerability management, and ensuring faster, more reliable builds - so developers spend more time on innovation and less time on remediation and rework. Trusted by more than 15 million developers, Sonatype helps power secure, modern software development at nearly 2,000 global organizations including 70% of the Fortune 100. To learn more about Sonatype, please visit .

