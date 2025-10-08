Sumerge Takes The Stage At Money 20/20 Middle East, Sharing Valuable Insights On AI And Emerging Technologies Transforming The Financial Sector

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sumerge , a leading software development and IT consulting company, exhibited at Money 20/20 Middle East, recently held in Riyadh, where their experts shared insights both on stage and across the exhibition floor.

Mohamed Nour, CTO at Sumerge, engaged audiences in a powerful panel on AI regulation and open banking, while the company's team of expert consultants advised financial leaders on building seamless system integration, adopting AI responsibly and designing customer-centric digital experiences. Together, these efforts highlighted how emerging technologies are reshaping the financial sector and positioned Sumerge as not only a thought leader but also a transformation partner capable of guiding organizations from concept to implementation.

The panel brought together Mohamed Nour and other industry leaders to unpack how banks can move fast on AI while staying trustworthy. They explored the balance between innovation and protection, from consent & purpose-binding in open banking to explainability, fairness, interoperability, and the shift to agentic AI systems that must be auditable by design.

“Real leadership in AI isn't just about speed; it's about trust at scale and tangible impact. Move fast, but also build what matters: customer value, clear guardrails, and strong data foundations. When banks, fintechs, and regulators align, innovation doesn't slow-it compounds. Confidence rises, and new, sharply personalized products emerge to solve real customer problems, turning AI into a force for practical innovation and outcomes.” said Mohamed Nour, CTO, Sumerge

Money 20/20 Middle East brought together regulators, banks, fintech's, and technology providers, creating a unique platform for collaboration across the financial ecosystem. Sumerge's participation bridged these worlds, offering perspectives on how emerging technologies can unlock new models of cooperation between institutions.

From responsible AI adoption to cross-platform integration and customer-centric innovation, Sumerge reinforced the importance of working collectively to design the financial services of tomorrow.