Pro Feet 7-A-Side Football Tournament Final Held At Natipora

Srinagar- The much-awaited Grand Finale of the Pro Feet 7-A-Side Football Tournament was held on Monday at the Natipora Ground, marking an exciting and memorable conclusion to the event.

The thrilling final clash between Morning Warriors and MVFC kept the spectators on the edge of their seats. The match ended goalless at full time, leading to a nail-biting tiebreaker, where Morning Warriors held their nerve and emerged champions.

Both teams displayed outstanding skill, discipline, and sportsmanship, earning thunderous applause from the massive crowd that had gathered to witness the grand finale.

Wasim Aslam, Ex-Chairman, J&K Football Association, graced the event as the Chief Guest, while Amandeep Singh, Station House Officer, Chanapora Srinagar, attended as the Guest of Honour.

Gani (Senior Member), Bilal Wani, Pervaiz Sidiq (Chairman, Shere-e-Khaas Sports Fraternity), Zuhoor Mir, and several other distinguished members from the football fraternity and business community.

Other notable dignitaries present included Firdous Ahmad (Legal Advisor), Shameem Beig (Media Head), Naseem