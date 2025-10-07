Submit Criminal Status Affidavit: HC To Er Rashid
Srinagar – The Delhi High Court on Monday directed Engineer Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Member of Parliament from Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, to file an affidavit declaring that no other criminal cases are pending against him, while hearing his regular bail plea.
A party spokesperson said that they remain optimistic about a fair outcome.“We are hopeful that justice will prevail. We have full faith in the constitution and the judiciary. Er. Rashid is innocent and was subjected to political victimization in 2019,” the spokesperson said.
The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for October 15.
Er. Rashid moved the regular bail plea before the Delhi High Court after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court had rejected his bail application earlier.
Er. Rashid, who won the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate, has been in Tihar Jail since 2019 following his arrest by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a terror-funding case.
