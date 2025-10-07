Deepika Padukone Wears Hijab Ranveer Singh Sports Long Beard Look In New 'Visit Abu Dhabi' AD WATCH

Bollywood's beloved duo, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have once again graced the screen together-this time for a breathtaking new advertisement for Visit Abu Dhabi. Sharing the campaign on their joint Instagram account, the couple captioned it“Mera sukoon”, reflecting the tranquil spirit of the film.

This project marks their first joint appearance since Singham Again, and also their first professional collaboration since becoming parents. The video beautifully captures the pair experiencing Abu Dhabi's blend of modern elegance and deep-rooted cultural charm, intertwined with moments of reflection on love, life, and self-discovery.

A Journey of Reflection and Connection

The advertisement opens with Ranveer exploring a museum, marveling at the intricate artistry of a centuries-old artefact. Amused by his fascination, Deepika teases him by suggesting he himself could belong in a museum. Their lighthearted exchange sets the tone for the film's narrative - one that balances playful chemistry with philosophical undertones.

As the story unfolds, the couple is seen wandering through some of Abu Dhabi's most serene and picturesque locations. They discuss how travel can spark introspection, with Deepika noting that some places inspire questions people rarely ask themselves. Ranveer adds that certain destinations have a unique way of letting one pause and listen to the world in silence. The ad concludes with both acknowledging that travel not only opens one's eyes to the world but also serves as a mirror to self-understanding.

Fans Praise Deepika's Graceful Look

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with admiration. Many praised Deepika for her graceful appearance, especially highlighting the hijab she wore in parts of the video. Admirers commended the couple's respectful nod to Arab culture, with several users saying her look added an extra layer of elegance to the film.

The Visit Abu Dhabi campaign follows the growing trend of global tourism boards partnering with Indian celebrities, much like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's earlier Visit Dubai collaboration.