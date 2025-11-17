Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Why Did Ondas Stock Surge 7% Pre-Market Today?

Why Did Ondas Stock Surge 7% Pre-Market Today?


2025-11-17 10:17:39
  • The order comes amid growing concerns over drone intrusions across European airspace.
  • Ondas will supply its autonomous counter-drone systems at one of Europe's largest airports. 

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) announced on Monday that it has won a major contract to supply its autonomous counter-drone systems at one of Europe's largest airports. 

The deal, valued at approximately $8.2 million, will see Ondas' Airobotics subsidiary act as the lead contractor, managing the integration, installation, and operational readiness of multiple Iron Drone Raider units.

Contract Highlights

The order comes amid growing concerns over drone intrusions across European airspace, which have led to flight cancellations and safety fears.

Ondas' Iron Drone Raider system aims to provide round-the-clock protection by quickly and safely intercepting unauthorized drones, addressing gaps left by traditional detection systems.

Following the announcement, Ondas' stock traded over 7% higher in Monday's premarket. 

AsiaNet News

